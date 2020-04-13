Eric Bischoff Believes Goldberg Should Now Retire From Wrestling

Eric Bischoff recently gave his thoughts on Goldberg’s latest WWE run, praising his work while admitting it might be time for him to retire.

While Goldberg’s most recent run didn’t quite end the way he had hoped due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, during his latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff praised what the former Universal Champion achieved.

“[I think Goldberg’s recent run in WWE will help his legacy],” Bischoff began. “I think Bill at the end of the day is going to be known for his entrance,his spear, and his jackhammer. Nobody’s gonna look at Bill Goldberg and put him in the same category as a Ricky Steamboat or Ric Flair. It’s not gonna happen. It was never his goal. It was never his style. It Was never his intention. Bill Goldberg was an attraction.” Eric continued, “I don’t think it’s going to hurt him at all, his last run on. Let’s face it, his most recent run is coming at the very tail end of his career, for crying out loud. He’s not thirty-five years old. You know, I think the fact that he’s in WWE, the fact that he’s still performing in WWE, as recently as, you know, this weekend, I think only enhances his legacy.”

Finally, Eric gave his thoughts on what Goldberg should do next with his career, admitting it might be the perfect time for him to hang up the boots.

“I think if Bill were to go to someone close to him who is objective and say, ‘what do you think? Time to hang it up Should I go out on a high note or should I keep cashing these checks?’ Unless I need the checks, I’d go out on the high note.”

