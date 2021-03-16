Eric Bischoff Believes Goldberg Still Wrestles For The Money

Eric Bischoff recently spoke to the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast where he gave his thoughts on why Goldberg continues to wrestle.

Bischoff played a huge part in Goldberg’s career during their time in WCW, and he believes that the WWE Hall Of Famer is now just wrestling for the money.

“Goldberg is doing it for the money, come on. This is not love of the business or love to get out there and perform. In my opinion, sorry Bill you and I aren’t close friends but we are friends. And if what I am saying Bill offends you then I apologise because I don’t mean it to but come on dude, do you think he’s doing it for the fun or do you think he’s doing it for the money? It’s smart it’s not a bad thing! I’m not putting it down. If I had the ability at Bill’s age, and look the way Bill did and someone gave me a 7 figure cheque to work 5 minutes come on! Lets be honest with ourselves and not bust anybody’s balls over this. Anyone would do it, we dream about that opportunity.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)

Goldberg returned to WWE back in 2016 and has competed plenty of times since that point, winning the Universal Championship on two occasions. His most recent appearance came at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble event where he was defeated by Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship match.