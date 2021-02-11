Eric Bischoff Claims “AEW Has Flatlined” For The Past Year

Eric Bischoff has given his honest thoughts about AEW’s ratings, claiming the company has flatlined over the past year.

During his latest 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff spoke in-depth about TNA’S success and failures in 2010, where he compared the marketing that the company did with AEW today.

“AEW does a good job of marketing themselves outside of their television show,” Bischoff said. “TNA had the outlook or perspective that all you had to do was put a television show on the air and people will come. That’s true to a certain degree, but you’ve got to preach outside the choir in your own church to attract a bigger audience or even in a subtle way making your product feel more important to the people that do watch you on T.V. Making that pay per view feel like it’s must see. “A large part of that is booking and to a large extent that was a failure in TNA and WCW and occasionally in WWE and AEW. There are storylines that are weak but there are also storylines in WWE and AEW that are really compelling that make up for it. Look at some of the stuff AEW has done in the last year and half to promote themselves outside of the people that are watching the show every week. They’ve spent lots of money, TNA wasn’t willing too.”

Some comments from Chris Jericho at the time (2011) were shared, with the former AEW World Champion stating:

“If I was working for TNA I would project that it’s the greatest wrestling company in the world because if you’re not projecting it, why is anyone going to believe it?” Jericho said at the time. “When we were in ECW it was small, I never made more than $250 a show but you would die for that company and when you came across that way, the fans came across that way and suddenly you have this underground revolution going on and it was real, it was a revolution, people believed it was the best. No one in TNA believes they are in the best company and if they don’t believe it then why am I going to believe it as a fan? Why am I going to buy their product? “[TNA’s] just so bush league, they can do better than that and the guys on top there should know better and it really makes me mad because they’re wasting money and they don’t have to be wasting money but I’m not burying TNA I’m saying you should be ashamed of yourself because you can do better.”

In reference to Jericho’s comments, Bischoff believes they’re going to come back to haunt him as he thinks AEW has flatlined.