Eric Bischoff Claims That Billy Corgan Made A Mistake Resurrecting The NWA

Eric Bischoff recently spoke about the current resurrection of the NWA with Billy Corgan and Nick Aldis as he admits it was a mistake.

Bischoff spoke on his 83 Weeks podcast where he discussed bringing in the NWA Title to be involved in a show, which led to confusion, as he went on to admit that the brand being brought back is a mistake.

“It was such a cluster f***,” Bischoff said. “Certain people felt strongly that the NWA had value. I was not one of them, partly because I just had no exposure to it. NWA was not on my radar. It didn’t exist in my mind. I didn’t understand it – why people were so desperate to hold onto this craziness. There was such a cloud over the intellectual property surrounding that belt, and there still is. “The whole NWA– sorry Billy Corgan, Nick Aldis. Nick, I love you. Billy, I wish you nothing but the best, but this whole resurrect the NWA thing was a mistake just because that NWA title has been drugged through the sewage for so many years. This was WCW right in the middle of it. I didn’t understand it then. It was such a cluster.”

Eric Bischoff also spoke about the ‘Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal’ concept, which also made its return recently for WWE NXT’s Halloween Havoc, admitting he wasn’t a fan.