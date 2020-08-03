Eric Bischoff Compares WWE & AEW’s Play-By-Play Commentary

During the latest 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about the differences between WWE and AEW’s play-by-play commentary at the moment.
Eric Bischoff discussed WWE’s play-by-play and, in particular, Michael Cole and the role that he plays within WWE, with Bischoff praising him for his work.
“I don’t think you can judge play-by-play or color commentary in WWE and assign that judgement to the individual who’s performing,” Bischoff said. “In this case Michael Cole, he is heavily, heavily produced. He’s doing what he’s asked to do and he’s obviously doing it very well because he’s been in that position a long time. He’s delivering what the guy who signs his checks wants him to deliver.
“I applaud him for doing that – that’s your job. When you take that job, you know what the rules are. You know what the process is, and the parameters are, and you sign up for it, and you do the best you can, and Cole does that.”
In comparison, Bischoff spoke about how he thinks AEW is doing a strong job right now with JR and Tony Schiavone together.
“I think play-by-play is one of the missing [elements]in WWE, not so much in AEW. I feel strongly about J.R. [Jim Ross] and Tony [Schiavone] as a team. The style of play-by-play is much different.”
Finally, Bischoff spoke about the art form of play-by-play and how important it is for wrestling to bring in audiences and tell stories.
“Play-by-play is a different art form,” Bischoff said. “I love hearing traditional play-by-play. Describe to me what’s going on and in a way that, if I was blind and didn’t have eyesight but I loved professional wrestling, paint that picture for me in my mind. It enhances people who don’t have sight issues when you describe it that way. You’re creating a sense of being there and seeing it live. Even though you’re watching it on T.V., you feel like you’re in the venue.
“If you can draw me into that arena by describing what’s going on as opposed to lines somebody else is feeding me, which doesn’t really have anything to do with the viewing experience at home. A play-by-play person’s ability to transport a viewer from their home into that arena is an art form in itself.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)