Eric Bischoff Compares WWE & AEW’s Play-By-Play Commentary

“Play-by-play is a different art form,” Bischoff said. “I love hearing traditional play-by-play. Describe to me what’s going on and in a way that, if I was blind and didn’t have eyesight but I loved professional wrestling, paint that picture for me in my mind. It enhances people who don’t have sight issues when you describe it that way. You’re creating a sense of being there and seeing it live. Even though you’re watching it on T.V., you feel like you’re in the venue.

“If you can draw me into that arena by describing what’s going on as opposed to lines somebody else is feeding me, which doesn’t really have anything to do with the viewing experience at home. A play-by-play person’s ability to transport a viewer from their home into that arena is an art form in itself.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)