Eric Bischoff Discusses How Bully Ray Could Benefit WWE Or AEW

During his latest 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Bully Ray and how he could work either in WWE or AEW right now.

Bischoff believes that Bully Ray could work well within WWE right now if he was brought back, as he is someone who knows the company culture.

“Bully is incredibly smart, incredibly experienced, and he knows how to carry himself,” Bischoff said. “There’s a culture in WWE. I found out the hard way. If you’re going to fit into that culture, you have to shed your skin and bring the skin that’s provided to you by the head of culture in WWE. You just have to. Some people can do that, Adam Pearce is doing a fantastic job. Certain people do, certain people don’t. “Bully knows what it’s like to be in WWE, especially in that role as a producer and on the creative team. I’m guessing that he just doesn’t want it. I’m not sure if anyone has ever offered it to him, and maybe if they did, he’d make a fool of me. Bully’s a man’s man. He’s very much an individual. He’ll compromise to a point and then he won’t. I’m guessing that’s probably why.”

When it comes to AEW, Bischoff believes that the WWE Hall Of Famer could be just as effective, claiming he could help the company in a variety of ways.