Eric Bischoff Discusses Who Could Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Eric Bischoff will be getting inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this year, and he’s spoken about who could induct him. It was revealed earlier this week that Bischoff would be part of the Class Of 2021, joining Molly Holly as the only announced names for this point.

During the Q&A episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff spoke about if he had any idea on who he would like to induct him, with Hulk Hogan being an option he spoke about.

“I don’t know that there’s an obvious answer to me. Clearly, Hulk is one of my best friends, and the history that we have together in the industry and the friendship that we’ve maintained after we’ve been working together for a long time. We’ve been friends outside of wrestling as long as we’ve been friends inside, maybe longer than we were friends inside of wrestling. Certainly, if I have to sit down and think about that that’s probably going to be where I’m going to go to first. I’ve got a family that I would love to see up there too and share in that moment. My wife, or my wife and my kids, or there are other people. Bill Shaw, the guy Who gave me the real opportunity that I had in WCW, would be someone that I would think about. There’s a lot of people that come to my mind that make sense, but I’ve thought about it more just now than I have all day.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

Hogan himself will be entering WWE’s Hall Of Fame as well as the nWo will be inducted as part of the Class Of 2020, which will all be getting inducted on the same night as well.

The WWE Hall Of Fame will be taking place on Tuesday, April 6, which will be available to watch live on Peacock and the WWE Network.