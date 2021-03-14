During the latest edition of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about age in wrestling, and why it is not a factor.
Bischoff believes that the Monday Night Wars are clear proof that an age increase doesn’t correlate to a decrease in abilities, which is why age isn’t always a factor in the sport.
“I think the whole idea of age is, I mean it’d be worth a discussion and maybe even a show specifically about this topic. I think it all started with the Monday Night Wars. I think it all started when Vince McMahon, thinking that Hulk Hogan no longer had any value, that Randy Savage no longer had any value, that Roddy Piper no longer had any value, that Ric Flair no longer had any value, that so many of the established big names were, just kind of like it was time to put them out to pasture. You could go all the way back to Warrior and Hulk Hogan in WWF when Vince wanted to put the belt on Warrior because he felt that Hogan was done. When was that, 1991? 92? When Hogan was 37, 38, whatever he was. Once part of that roster came to WCW and started kicking Vince McMahon’s ass on a regular basis, what did Vince do? He started framing and contextualizing aforementioned talent as being too old and washed up and has-beens. Billionaire Ted skits, where Vince made fun of the age of a lot of the performers that we were using to beat his ass. That kind of perpetuated throughout the peripheral wrestling media and age became a subject.”
Bischoff went on to give an example, using the television show “Sons Of Anarchy.” He believes that the age of the cast had no correlation on the age of people viewing the show.
“Look at some of the biggest hits, and I’m going to pull a couple that are older now because I’ve kind of analyzed them over the years but they still hold up. Sons of Anarchy on FX. The average age of the cast on Sons of Anarchy was probably 55 years old. It had the strongest 18-49-year-old male demos of any show in its time period at that time, or close to it. So I think when people who don’t know f*** all about television, really, because they’ve never really done it start talking about granular aspects of television like the relative age of the characters compared to the target audience, they run themselves into a ditch because they don’t know what they’re talking about. The audience doesn’t feel the same way about the age of talent as the people who write about it do.”
In terms of wrestling, Bischoff used Sting and Darby Allin’s recent partnership of how age isn’t an impact, as people are still invested in Sting despite his age, which gives a younger talent like Allin the rub.
“If you look at the other end of it, it takes young talent, and I’m talking about guys that are under 30 and under 35 years old, it takes them a good 5, 8, 10 years to really connect with the audience in a way where they’re really viable, consistently high performing characters. It takes a while. The young talent that everybody talks about grooming, yes, absolutely. You need to bring that talent up. You need to brush them up against a Sting. You need to be Darby Allin getting that rub from Sting in AEW. That’s how you utilise guys like Sting because the audience is still invested in Sting. AEW just signed Big Show. I said, ‘What’? What the hell? But they did. Why? It was a good calculation. Big Show is a name with a ton of freaking equity. Now, will they use him in the ring? Probably not, and if they do it’ll be the occasional thing, which is fine.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
It’s been another busy week of professional wrestling, and yet again it’s time to Break It Down, taking a look at all of the in-ring action, promos, and backstage segments from the past week. It’s been a very noteworthy week across the board for wrestling, with a lot of major moments taking place, especially during the Wednesday Night War.
So, without wasting any more time, let’s get into this and rank the shows from this past week and see which was best.
6. WWE Raw
Photo Credit: YouTube.com/WWE
WWE is continuing to struggle with the red brand this year, not managing to string an entertaining show together at all. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus once again had a great match which was really physical, but that isn’t enough to carry this show.
Randy Orton and AJ Styles had a solid main event, which is acceptable, but WWE is treading water to get to WrestleMania with Orton and Wyatt’s eventual return. Riddle and Slapjack did also have a good bout, although it was nice and short.
However, the show was littered with forgettable segments and backstage moments that didn’t bring any excitement. Plus, the segments between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman were excruciatingly poor, making very little sense with Shane’s heavy breathing into the microphone being one of the worst segments that WWE has produced in a long time.
5. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand was very promo-heavy this week with very little in-ring action and a lot of talking taking place. It’s not necessarily a bad thing though, with some promos being great and others being bland. WWE had a red hot storyline with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, but it is getting weaker by the week, with this not bringing much interest.
Injecting the Women’s Tag Team Titles and Reginald into the mix isn’t giving anybody a reason to care about Sasha vs Belair. The same problem is happening with Edge. His promos are making no sense, complaining about nothing and simply whining, and all it’s doing is making it clear that Daniel Bryan should be the man to take the title from Roman Reigns, and not him.
However, Bryan’s work on this show was brilliant, and the eight-man tag team bout was fantastic, pushing every team involved. The work with the Intercontinental Championship was fantastic though, with Big E showing great fire and Apollo continuing to develop nicely, with Big E’s match against Sami Zayn being a lot of fun.
4. IMPACT Wrestling
Photo Credit: YouTube.com/IMPACT
IMPACT Wrestling built up nicely to Sacrifice this week, which was a brilliant event. But the weekly television show was an enjoyable one with some good in-ring work throughout. Chris Bey and Ace Austin was the match of the night, with this being a fast-paced and exciting clash between them.
The tag team match with James Storm and Chris Sabin facing Rohit Raju Shera was hard-hitting and enjoyable. But, there were also some forgettable matches too, with the two women’s matches falling quite flat on this show, which is unlike IMPACT.
Building Trey Miguel’s storyline with Sami Callihan was excellent, with the two men putting some great effort in. However, the show really thrived in segments that built to Sacrifice. The Tag Team Championship contract signing was brilliant, and so was the main event segment announcing the big title unification news which certainly got the wrestling world talking.
3. WWE NXT UK
Photo Credit: YouTube.com/WWE
WWE NXT UK was an exciting show this week that was very enjoyable to watch. Dave Mastiff and Tyler Bate had a really enjoyable match to start the show, and the Heritage Rules adds a totally different dynamic to a match which is unlike anything the other brands are doing.
Teoman was able to have a simple debut which worked well, putting him over and establishing him as someone to keep an eye out for. Ben Carter changing his name is something that makes little sense in storyline purposes, while it’s likely a copyright issue, it wasn’t explained well in the story.
The main event mixed-tag team was a lot of fun, wrapping up that storyline, which has done a great job putting over all four wrestlers. But the best match of the night was the tag team bout between Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams and the team of Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. It was a really enjoyable match, and Amir seeing Williams cheat to win was a great twist. The team succeeding but being so different in terms of personality is an interesting idea.
2. WWE NXT
Photo: WWE
It was a big episode of WWE NXT this week with three title matches, including the brand new NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles being introduced. Adding the titles makes sense as NXT’s women’s division is deep, although, taking the titles off Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai straight away was an odd call. It felt like a shock factor move for the sake of it, which is a shame, but the match was entertaining.
Pete Dunne was able to look very impressive, and teasing a match against a mystery opponent is going to be interesting moving forwards. Imperium wanting Timothy Thatcher as a fresh member is also a great idea too and the storyline could be very good if done right.
Xia Li continues to be well booked and her segment with Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro was intriguing. The work with the NXT tag team division needs some serious work though, as quick segments aren’t helping them. However, both the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Championship matches were fantastic, feeling like Takeover quality bouts that drove the show forwards.
1. AEW Dynamite
It was a very close call between the two Wednesday night shows this week, but AEW Dynamite just edged it with the overall quality of the entire show. Coming off the back of AEW Revolution, the company set up tons of fresh new storylines all while trying their best to recover the mess of the ‘explosion’ which was well worked for the most part.
The show kicked off with a great match between Rey Fenix and Matt Jackson which was frantic and well-paced. Cody and Penta feuding is an intriguing prospect while setting up Sting and Lance Archer is also interesting, although I wish AEW would stop having Sting with Tony Schiavone on every single segment.
Kenny Omega showcased great humor with his promos, and teasing him against Christian is a true dream match. Scorpio Sky and Darby Allin had the match of the night and turning Sky heel could be great if done right. But the best part of the night was certainly the main event segment, with MJF’s new faction being a great group. This was something different from the expected angle of kicking Chris Jericho out of the group, and the twist was welcomed, setting up another massive storyline moving forwards.
Lana may have spent a large part of 2020 feuding against Nia Jax, but she admitted that originally, she wanted to manage her.
When speaking with Comicbook.com, Lana stated that when she was originally managing Rusev in WWE, she also wanted to manage Nia Jax, when she was just breaking through in WWE.
“I feel so many things about it [her and Nia’s feud] because I think when I first met Nia in 2014, I instantly… At the time I was managing Rusev and I was like, ‘Man, I want to manage this girl. This girl, I mean, gosh, she’s going to be a killer.’ I wanted to manage her, I wanted to go into the story with her. It’s interesting that years later, I’m in a program with her and we’re telling compelling stories and we’re telling stories that people are talking about and are trending every week and that I am so blessed for it and I’m so grateful for the opportunity.
“I think the importance in wrestling and in WWE and entertainment as a whole is being willing to evolve, being willing to take whatever opportunity is given to you and try to make a goal. I think that’s what we’re doing every single week and I’m excited and I hope it keeps on going. I think we’re just starting to scratch the surface and yeah, I mean, I know that she’s trying to compete with my TikTok by putting a lot of TikTok dances out. You never know what could happen.” (H/T to PostWrestling.com for the transcriptions)
Nia Jax is set for a busy month in WWE, as she and Shayna Baszler will be defending their Women’s Tag Team Championships at WWE Fastlane against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. However, prior to that, Nia will be challenging Sasha for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, next week on WWE SmackDown.
Paige recently reflected on her iconic WWE NXT Takeover match with Emma, which crowned the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion.
The match was a fantastic one and really was the turning tide for women’s wrestling in WWE, with the division getting a lot more time in the ring (in WWE NXT) from this point onwards.
When speaking with WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Kay Lee Ray for BT Sport, Paige discussed the match and took the time to praise Emma for her work in the match.
“I just wanted to give some love to Emma, Tenille [Dashwood] too because I feel she doesn’t get enough love from this match. She doesn’t get tagged in a whole lot of things and she doesn’t get this. I just wanna give her a big shout out because she deserves it because she worked her butt off all through NXT. All through FCW it was Emma and I and then everyone else started coming in but, I really enjoyed this match [Paige vs. Emma, NXT Women’s Title], it was a lot of freaking pressure and I still remember back then, Hunter was like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna give you some time’ and I was like, ‘What!?’ And I remember we were allowed to do a double suplex from the top rope and that was the biggest thing we could do but we were so excited. We were just like, ‘Finally, we get to do a big move from the top rope. This is groundbreaking.’”
Paige also spoke about Kay Lee Ray, comparing her to Bayley as someone who always wants to help other talents.
“You [Kay Lee Ray] and Bayley remind me of each other, because she’s always wanted to help younger talent, you know, become better and be better so you guys are always just like, ‘I will face these ladies to put them over to the max.’” (H/T to PostWrestling for the transcriptions)