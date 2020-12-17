Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Believe Anybody “Comes Close To Randy Orton”

Eric Bischoff recently went into detail to discuss why he thinks Randy Orton is one of the all-time greats. During his 83 Weeks Podcast, Bischoff heaped the praise onto the Viper.

Bischoff went on to discuss the things Orton does well, and how people believe his character straight away. It’s something Bischoff thinks is impressive, especially considering the speed that WWE moves at.

“It sounds so simple, right? ‘Just sit down and have a conversation with yourself and believe it.’ That’s why there are great actors and that’s why there are people who wish they were. Some people can become a character – they can read a character on a piece of paper and they can find ways to make that character their own to the extent that it actually becomes them. “Those are great actors. They’re also great wrestlers – Randy Orton. And I keep using Randy because I can’t think of anyone better than Randy Orton. I don’t think anybody comes close to Randy Orton when it comes to what I’m talking about. Nobody. It takes time, talent, and guidance. You have to learn how to do it. There are a lot of ways you can learn it. Unfortunately, I think in WWE, the train is moving so fast. We hear the phrase drinking water out of a firehose, and that’s true for everybody in WWE, including the talent.”

Bischoff spoke about how there is never any wasted motion from Randy Orton, doing everything as fluid as possible inside the ring.