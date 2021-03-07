WWE
Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW Star To Be The Next John Cena
Eric Bischoff has recently given his opinion on who he believes will be the next John Cena in wrestling, stating it could be an AEW star.
Wrestling fans are always looking for the next ‘face of wrestling’ and John Cena certainly took up that role for many years with WWE. However, on the latest episode of the It’s Our House Podcast, Bischoff stated he thinks an AEW star could be the next to transcend the wrestling industry.
“I think when you talk about somebody who has the potential to transcend the business, that means to become a bigger star, or at least a star outside of the wrestling business as inside of the wrestling business. That’s how John Cena became a big star because everywhere you looked, including WWE, but outside of WWE, you would see John Cena. He became that.
“WWE was preaching outside of the choir. And they connected with people that they weren’t connected with just on the wrestling show by using John Cena because he had that potential and ability to transcend the business in that regard. I think Cody Rhodes has the same potential.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcriptions)
Edge Labels MVP “A Credit To The Business”
Edge has recently responded to a post on social media about the returns of him and MVP, where he took the time to praise MVP and his recent work.
A fan commented, claiming that Edge and MVP have had the best comeback years in recent memory, and the WWE Hall Of Famer responded. He claimed that people have no idea what The Hurt Business as actually pulled off, claiming MVP is a credit to the industry, stating he makes WWE better.
And you have no idea what MVP and the rest of Hurt Business have actually pulled off. He’s a credit to the business, a mentor to those around him, and an example of always betting on yourself. He just makes WWE better. https://t.co/9V4wOE4GGr
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 5, 2021
Edge is currently set to headline WWE WrestleMania 37 against the Universal Champion, which will be either Roman Reigns or Daniel Bryan. Meanwhile, MVP has guided The Hurt Business to all the gold on WWE Raw, with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander holding the Tag Team Titles, while Bobby Lashley is WWE Champion.
Jim Johnston Says Today’s WWE Entrances Are Bad
Legendary WWE composer, Jim Johnston has given his thoughts on the current music that WWE is using for its entrances.
Johnston recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, giving his thoughts on the current music, admitting he wants to slap Vince upside the head because of it.
“While I told you before this interview that I don’t do trash talking, but the closest I’ll get to being critical, is that, absolutely, I want to slap Vince upside the head. The music is so bad! These days it’s just sound effects and noises and stuff. It doesn’t have anything to do with the characters and the storylines anymore. That’s the essence of this business… And that’s currently lost. I don’t get it.”
Johnston created some of the greatest songs of all time, whether that be The Undertaker’s entrance or Steve Austin’s, and he did admit that since his release from the company, Johnston does take a slight satisfaction on how bad the music has got.
“I hate to say this, but there’s a certain satisfaction that the music (in WWE) now is so bad. Because it makes me feel better about what I did contribute. It does make me feel bad for a bunch of the wrestlers, because without good music you can’t become a big star. I don’t believe it’s possible. The music is just like a score in a movie, it’s what leads the fans’ emotions. It’s a very visceral, very deeply emotional connection. That’s always what I went for, now that’s what’s missing.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcriptions)
Apollo Crews Discusses His Recent Gimmick Change
Apollo Crews has shown a new side of himself in recent weeks, and he has discussed that change in gimmick on the recent Talking Smack.
Crews has gone back to his roots in recent weeks, highlighting different elements of his personality and Crews discussed that recent change.
“It felt fantastic. This is who I am,” Crews replied. “This is always who I have been, but I had to hide it for so long as a kid. I was always embarrassed to represent my roots because people would make fun of me. They would tease me and call me things — call me names. They never embraced me. And for that reason, I would not embrace my own history, my own roots. But now, it feels good to be who I am. I love it.
“I want to get to the point. Big E, he’s at home nursing his injuries. It’d be smart for him to stay home. But I want him to come back. He has to come back because he has something that I want: the Intercontinental Championship. I wouldn’t mind facing him again. It’s my birthright. My great ancestors were warriors. And I’m a great warrior, too. I’m going to live up to that greatness. And I will start by taking that Intercontinental Championship.”
Big E will be making his return next week to WWE SmackDown where he will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Crews, and he has stated he is ready to show the world just how great he is.
“I have never failed. I never look at my experiences as a failure,” he corrected. “You want to know the difference? The difference is now to look at who I am. You see, he does not want to come back and face me because he knows exactly what I’m capable of. The whole world knows what exactly I’m capable of. He will learn again.
“We are six days away from Big E’s return, and I promise you that I will be waiting for him right here. I promise you that. And I will show the whole wide world just as good, as a matter of fact, how great I really am. They will see.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
