Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW Star To Be The Next John Cena

Eric Bischoff has recently given his opinion on who he believes will be the next John Cena in wrestling, stating it could be an AEW star.

Wrestling fans are always looking for the next ‘face of wrestling’ and John Cena certainly took up that role for many years with WWE. However, on the latest episode of the It’s Our House Podcast, Bischoff stated he thinks an AEW star could be the next to transcend the wrestling industry.

“I think when you talk about somebody who has the potential to transcend the business, that means to become a bigger star, or at least a star outside of the wrestling business as inside of the wrestling business. That’s how John Cena became a big star because everywhere you looked, including WWE, but outside of WWE, you would see John Cena. He became that.