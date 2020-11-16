Eric Bischoff Reveals He Was Once Offered The Chance To Buy UFC

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff revealed he was actually offered the chance to buy UFC.

Bischoff spoke about UFC during its early years, admitting that nobody in wrestling actually saw it as competition, but he was curious about the product.

“Nobody looked at it as competition – it was a tough man contest. Not taking anything away from people involved in it, but it was being promoted as a tough man type. It wasn’t being promoted the way it was being promoted today. I don’t think anybody looked at it as a threat or competition. As a fan, I was curious about it but not concerned about it.”

Bischoff also claims there was a time when he was offered a chance to buy the UFC for $2 million.

