Eric Bischoff Reveals What He Thinks Both AEW & WWE Does Wrong

Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Everything Is… and he revealed the big issue he thinks that both WWE and AEW has right now.

Despite his recent work with AEW and WWE, Bischoff doesn’t believe that either company is doing enough right now to actually grow an audience.

“I will say this– this is gonna not go over well, and it may be certain that I never got a phone call from AEW again or WWE because I’m gonna criticize them both for the same thing. Neither one of them are growing the audience,” stated Bischoff. “Neither one of them are doing anything new that hasn’t been done before. At least not doing anything big enough or new enough that they’re not growing the audience. AEW is hanging onto the same 7-800,000 viewers. Every once in a while, they’ll get a little more than that. Every once in a while, they’ll get a little less than that. But they’re hanging on to that same – let’s call it 800,000 viewer average – that they had last year at this time, before COVID. “WWE is barely hanging onto their audience; their audience is deteriorating. Neither group is doing anything to revolutionize or grow the business.”

Even though he doesn’t think AEW is doing enough to grow its audience, Bischoff did say he’s been impressed by what they’ve done so far from a live production standpoint.