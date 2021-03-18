Eric Bischoff Set To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

The latest inductee in the Class Of 2021 has been revealed for WWE’s Hall Of Fame, and it will be none other than Eric Bischoff.

It was previously announced that Molly Holly would be getting inducted this year, and now the former WCW President and WWE Raw GM, Eric Bischoff will be joining her in the Class Of 2021, which was revealed on WWE’s After The Bell podcast.

WWE.com wrote the following:

“Eric Bischoff, a pioneer behind the scenes in sports-entertainment, as well as an incredibly entertaining performer in front of the camera, is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. He was surprised with the news of his induction on WWE After the Bell, which you can listen and subscribe to on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. “He will enter the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2021 Induction Ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday, April 6, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network in the rest of the world.”

BREAKING: As first announced on @AfterTheBellWWE, @EBischoff is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/DTT5JiSBQ2 — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

The WWE Hall Of Fame will take place on Tuesday, April 6th this year, with both the Class of 2020 and 2021 being inducted on the same night.

Class Of 2021:

Molly Holly

Eric Bischoff

Class Of 2020