Eric Young Claims Nikki Cross Doesn’t Realize How Good She Is

Here we go again! The Break It Down series is back for 2021, and as I promised, this year I am adding both IMPACT Wrestling and NXT UK to the mix to cover even more of the biggest shows. Just as I did last year, each position will grant a score which will be added together and totalled at the end of each week.

For 2020, it was WWE NXT who came out on top, closely followed by AEW Dynamite, WWE SmackDown and then WWE Raw. But how will things turn out in 2021? Well, the opening week of the wrestling year certainly saw a lot of big shows put together.

There was a legends night, two major cards for the Wednesday night shows, a title change and some really impressive matches across the week. So, let’s not waste any longer and join me as I Break It Down!

6. WWE Raw

It wasn’t the greatest start to 2021 for WWE Raw, which continued on from 2020 in terms of the three-hour show being quite a drag. This episode was heavily built up with it being the ‘legends night’ edition of the show but the way that those legends were used was a real mess.

The work with Randy Orton throughout the night was well put together as he took jabs at various heels, but there was no real pay-off to that as he just beat Jeff Hardy. The opening Miz TV segment was horrible to watch, but throughout the night the in-ring work was very solid.

AJ Styles and Elias had a good match and the women’s tag team bout was entertaining until the mess of a finish. The main event was the highlight, with the WWE Championship match being a lot of fun. However, Goldberg’s return was unneeded, with his promo against McIntyre literally making zero sense to the character of the WWE Champion.

5. IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling was a lot of fun this week, starting its 2021 with a positive show. The opening fatal four-way match was a nice way to get things started, and the tag team bout which saw Rhino and Cousin Jake face Cody Deaner and Joe Doering was brilliant, with Tommy Dreamer’s spot also being enjoyable at the end.

The promo segment between Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie was excellent and really added some heat to the situation. It’s exactly what was needed to take this story to the next level, and both women came out of this segment looking great.

The women’s tag team match was solid, as expected, but nothing sensational. However, the work involving Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers was tremendous, with this storyline being well put together. As well as that, the main event between Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards was really good, with this long-term storyline still providing great quality.

4. WWE NXT UK

WWE NXT UK has the luxury of only being a one hour show (which I will be taking into consideration each week), but a lot was crammed in here. The opening match between Jinny and Piper Niven was great, as it was hard-hitting and set up an interesting partnership between Jinny and Joseph Conners.

The Noam Dar Sessions chat show was good to see, with the Scottish wrestling being perfect within this position, to push the buttons and having it set the main event made sense. Dave Mastiff got to dominate and look great, while the video package for the upcoming NXT UK Championship match was excellent.

But this show really hung on the main event, and it certainly delivered. A Cruiserweight Championship match between Jordan Devlin and Ben Carter (on his debut) always had huge potential, and it lived up to all of that.

3. AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite had elements I loved and didn’t enjoy all wrapped up into one. The opening eight-man tag team match was fun but very chaotic and the lack of rule-following just made this one stand out in the wrong way. Plus, the Women’s Championship match really didn’t work.

Abadon is a tough gimmick to nail on a consistent basis, and this match just felt sluggish, with Hikaru Shida taking control a little too comfortably. Outside of those, this show had a lot to offer. The promos between Darby Allin and Tazz were well done, although it’s time to make Allin’s partnership with Sting official, rather than the awkward appearances at the last second each week.

Wardlow and Jake Hager had a really enjoyable match, with this just being an absolute slogfest in the best way possible. Then, the main event between Kenny Omega and Rey Fenix was simply sublime, and was easily the match of the week, with the closing angle involving The Young Bucks being one that sets up a lot of potentials and is very exciting to see.

2. WWE NXT

The WWE NXT New Years Evil show was like a mini-Takeover and that kicked things off for the brand in a big way. The show was stacked with big matches, and while it was a shame that the Fight Pit was taken off the card, it allowed the other bouts the time to breathe.

The opener from Damian Priest and Karrion Kross was a really physical battle and was easily Kross’ best match since joining WWE. Meanwhile, the Cruiserweight Championship match was fantastic, and a real reminder of how talented Gran Metalik is for anyone who has forgotten.

The Last Woman’s Standing match was everything it needed to be and more. This was an epic encounter between two of WWE NXT’s best, with some unique spots and a lot of physicality. Plus, the main event between Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly absolutely delivered, to the surprise of nobody. It was a match with amazing selling as they both picked apart specific injuries, with Balor looking like a great champion having come through a war afterwards.

1. WWE SmackDown

The blue brand kicked off with a bang for 2021 with an amazing show that was full of great storytelling in every single segment. The opening promo exchange between Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce had real heat and intensity which made it gripping to watch, and the fact it played a role throughout the night really set the show up nicely.

The Intercontinental Championship match was well put together. It was clear Big E was always going to win, but giving Apollo the extra fire after slapping the champion really provided a hook for this one. Meanwhile, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships was an exciting part of the show. It made the episode very newsworthy, and just switching things up for the division feels like the right thing to do. Plus, this was a very good match.

Then we have the gauntlet match. This was a lot of fun and was a particularly good showing for Shinsuke Nakamura. However, having Adam Pearce win the match was certainly an interesting angle to take, but it’s one that was well explained. Roman Reigns wants to beat him up, so he’s found a loophole to do it at the Royal Rumble without being punished, it’s effective and impressive storytelling which capped off a great show.

Sixth place= 1 point

Fifth place= 2 points

Fourth place= 3 points

Third place= 4 points

Second place=5 points

First place= 6 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 1

IMPACT Wrestling- 2

WWE NXT- 5

AEW Dynamite- 4

WWE NXT UK- 3

WWE SmackDown- 6