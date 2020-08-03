IMPACT Wrestling’s Eric Young recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where he discussed how his relationship with Vince McMahon changed over time.

Eric Young discussed how SAnitY was called up, but they ended up being a victim of circumstance and the group was split. However, he noted that Vince specifically requested him to be put on WWE Raw.

“We got called up per [Vince McMahon’s] request. He asked for us to come,” Young revealed. “A bunch of stuff happened. It was a [situation of being]victim of circumstance and we ended up in a very weird spot. They sent [Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain back to NXT] and it was [Vince’s] request for me to move over to Raw and he was going to figure something out for me because, at that point, he still liked me.”

Despite Vince McMahon wanting Young on the red brand, he then admitted that Vince lost interest in him and he spoke about how hard it was to deal with.