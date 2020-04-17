Eric Young Is “Excited About The Possibilities” Following His WWE Release

The former SAnitY leader, Eric Young was one of the names part of WWE’s recent releases, and he has given his first statement following the decision.

Young thanked the WWE Universe for all their kind words following his release and he is clearly looking ahead to the future with a positive attitude. Young stated he is ready to right others wrongs and is excited about the choices and possibilities.

Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain what they mean to me so I won’t even try. Know it is appreciated more than you could ever know! EXCITED ABOUT THE POSSIBILITIES! EXCITED ABOUT MY CHOICES! EXCITED TO RIGHT OTHERS WRONGS! #WORLDCLASSMANIAC — Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) April 17, 2020

Several WWE Superstars reacted to Young’s statement, showing their love and respect for him as a talent.

Hell ya! — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 17, 2020