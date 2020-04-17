ProWrestling.com
Photo Credit: YouTube.com/WWE

Eric Young Is “Excited About The Possibilities” Following His WWE Release

0
By onWWE

The former SAnitY leader, Eric Young was one of the names part of WWE’s recent releases, and he has given his first statement following the decision.

Young thanked the WWE Universe for all their kind words following his release and he is clearly looking ahead to the future with a positive attitude. Young stated he is ready to right others wrongs and is excited about the choices and possibilities.

Several WWE Superstars reacted to Young’s statement, showing their love and respect for him as a talent.