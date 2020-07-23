Eric Young Reflects On His Time In WWE: “The System Is Broken”

IMPACT Wrestling’s latest signing, Eric Young recently spoke with Busted Open Radio where he reflected on his time with WWE and the system itself.

Young spoke about how he knew it was time to move on from the company, but working for WWE was a major goal of his, which he was able to achieve.

“It was time to move on from the structure of the current company, I felt I had done everything I was going to be allowed to do there. Obviously, WWE is a place I wanted to work my whole career, that was the goal. My first goal was to sign a contract to say, ‘this is what I do for a living,’ and I signed my first contract in 2004 with TNA. My other goal was to make it to WWE,” he said.

Young’s WWE career started off in a great way as he worked as the leader of SAnitY, which he admitted was great, with Young reflecting positively on his time in NXT.

“The NXT part went great, I was treated well, Hunter and me worked very closely on the development of Sanity and the group. I really felt like I had a say of what went on. Obviously, not the final say, but I was listened to and asked to contribute. The NXT run, Sanity was one of the top acts in the whole company. Then we transitioned to the main roster and everyone knows how that went; it didn’t go well.”

However, Young’s time on the main roster was certainly very different, and he admits that the system of WWE itself is broken. He felt that if WWE couldn’t find five minutes for him on a three-hour show, then there was a clear issue.

“Sometimes you fall out of favor. It’s not what you did or didn’t do, I never changed who I was and I’m not going to. I’m not a political person, never have been, that’s probably been a hindrance to my career. I refuse to be political. The truth is, the system is broken. It’s hard to get a word in. Even when you’re doing nothing, it feels like you’re trying to fix people’s mistakes all day. There’s no creativity, they want everyone to be the same, bump the same, sell the same, and there’s millions of rules, those change daily. It’s really hard to understand what’s going on. The system is flawed and I would say that to anyone there and Vince himself. I’m not the first person he’s made a mistake on and I won’t be the last person he’s made a mistake on. I don’t think it’s anything personal. Anytime we were in a room together and we spoke, he was always respectful. We had two decently long conversations, they went well, and I thought he understood where I was coming from. I’m a man and I’m not gonna stand in a hallway for four hours to talk to him. That could be wrong and stubborn on my part, but I’m a 40-year-old man and I’m not gonna wait in the hallway like a child to maybe get five minutes to talk to him. I said my peace, he seemed to be responsive, but nothing ever came from it. I don’t take it personally. He made a mistake and as the leader of the company and the person who decides everything, it’s a massive mistake. You have a three-hour television show, if you can’t find five minutes for Eric Young, your show is broken,” said Young. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)