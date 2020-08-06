Eric Young Signs An Exclusive Contract With IMPACT Wrestling

During a recent interview with SportsKeeda.com, Eric Young has revealed that he has signed an exclusive contract with IMPACT Wrestling.

The former SAnitY leader was released by WWE back in April 15 as part of WWE’s company cutbacks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eric Young then made his return to IMPACT at Slammiversary and he has made quite the splash so far with his feud with Rich Swann, attacking him.

Young previously worked with the company from 2004-2016 and is a former TNA Triple Crown Champion. He eventually left to join WWE NXT, but is now back and under an exclusive deal with the company.