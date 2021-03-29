Impact
Eric Young Suffers Torn ACL, Expected To Miss 6-9 Months
IMPACT Wrestling star, Eric Young has confirmed that he has suffered a torn ACL, which will take him out of action for at least six months.
During a recent appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Young himself confirmed that he suffered the injury at the latest set of tapings, which will rule him out of in-ring action from IMPACT’S Rebellion event onwards.
“At the last tapings I tore my ACL. It’s the first time I’ve ever been injured. I missed my first wrestling show this Friday that I was booked on in 24 years of doing it, so it’s frustrating, man. I’ve never been injured. I’ve been hurt lots, but I’ve never been injured. I have to have surgery in like a week and a half, and it’s going to be a long, long road.”
Speaking of his road to recovery, Young stated that he’s aiming for that process to take six months.
“I’m aiming for six months, I’ve always been very durable, I’ve always healed very quickly, but my ACL is completely torn, which I didn’t know. That happened during the match on Monday with Storm. I finished it like nothing happened.”
He wrestled the match with James Storm, which is seemingly when the injury took place, yet he continued to work the tapings, competing in a further two matches with one good leg.
“I finished a hardcore war eight-man tag the following the day, then I wrestled Eddie Edwards on Tuesday in a singles match. It was like 20 minutes on one leg, and I would put that match against anything that airs anytime for any wrestling company anywhere in the world, and I did that on one leg. I’m very proud of it.” (H/T to WhatCulture.com for the transcriptions)
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #12)
It’s WrestleMania season, which means everything is being thrown at the wall for the wrestling world right now. With WWE pushing towards its biggest show of the year, all of their shows were centered around the upcoming show, as The Road To WrestleMania continues to heat up.
Meanwhile, away from the WWE bubble, both IMPACT Wrestling and AEW Dynamite continue to thrive with fantastic content, making the most of the popular rise at the moment. But out of all the shows this week, which one was the greatest?
6. WWE NXT UK
With only an hour to play with, every episode of WWE NXT UK has to squeeze as much in as possible. However, when the show isn’t jam-packed with quality, it does show. The show kicked off with an episode of Supernova Sessions, and while this was arguably the best there’s been so far, this talk show just isn’t connecting in the way it should.
There were plenty of short matches on this show, with Joseph Conners and Jack Starz being the pick of the bunch. The Hunt was able to look dominant, but would arguably have benefited from that match being even quicker and more ruthless.
Isla Dawn getting to shine is great, but it’s important not to rush her straight into a title match. The main event continued Ilja Dragunov’s battle with aggression. Overall, what was on display was solid enough, but there was nothing ‘must-see’ on this show, and it’s a shame neither WALTER nor Rampage Brown were involved to push their story a little more.
5. WWE Raw
This show started well with Sheamus and Bobby Lashley having a competitive encounter, even though it was a little repetitive from the previous week. Meanwhile, Asuka and Peyton Royce had a brilliant match together, with Rhea Ripley’s debut instantly making her feel like a star. However, running a gauntlet or something else would’ve been a nice way to build her to being number one contender.
The Miz and John Morrison built the match with Bad Bunny in an entertaining manner, even if it was a little silly. The promos between AJ Styles and The New Day were very funny, while his match with Kofi Kingston was also excellent.
The only problem was the show ended fairly flat. The Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman storyline continue to be a complete mess, and that’s putting it lightly. Meanwhile, the closing segment of the show with The Fiend and Randy Orton just wasn’t that entertaining, which is a shame because a hot angle to finish would’ve helped this show tremendously.
4. IMPACT Wrestling
It was another impressive episode for IMPACT Wrestling which developed plenty of storylines well. Kenny Omega’s appearance was great, and it pushed his match with Rich Swann nicely, which is one of the biggest matches in recent years for the company.
The segment with Matt Cardona was also excellent, with his character work continuing to be impressive so far in IMPACT. However, the matches throughout this show were all fairly forgettable, with nothing feeling like a standout bout.
There was plenty of action from both the knockouts and men’s divisions, but there just needed to be a little more. Eddie Edwards and Karl Anderson was a solid main event, but again, an extra five minutes and a slightly more intense pace would’ve taken this show up a notch.
3. WWE SmackDown
It was quite a promo-heavy show on WWE SmackDown this week, but the show went through nicely with a great WrestleMania focus. The majority of the show was built around Daniel Bryan getting injected into the Universal Title picture, and while the answer was fairly obvious, it was well executed.
Edge snapping on both men gives him a grittier personality moving forwards, which changes his character from being similar to Daniel Bryan’s being all about WrestleMania dreams. Rey Mysterio and Dolph Ziggler had a nice encounter, as did Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura, with these being two strong matches.
The six-man tag was a little rushed and having Big E pinned in such a quick match is questionable. However, the work with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair was much improved on this show and the development of SmackDown’s undercard feuds between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as well as Cesaro and Rollins was excellently done.
2. AEW Dynamite
This show featured some nice matches with Kenny Omega and Matt Sydal kicking things off with a great competitive encounter, meanwhile, Tay Conti got to impress as well on this show. LanceArcher continuing the slow-build of his feud with Sting was also well put together, which is something that fans are certainly interested in.
The backstage segment with Christian and Frankie Kazarian didn’t work for me, but that’s a big selling point for next week. Britt Baker’s promo was excellent on this show, and being able to make the most of her match last week is smart booking.
The main event was a really good match, but the TNT Championship needs some serious focus with an actual rivalry for fans to enjoy moving forwards. Overall, it was a good show, with some nice developing story, with the show flowing well.
1. WWE NXT
Both of the Wednesday night shows were entertaining this week, but WWE NXT felt like it had more of a clear destination to progress storylines. Things were heating up heading into Takeover, and the fact that every segment pushed some element of the two-night event made this show an enjoyable watch.
The work with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles was the only real negative, as repeated matches and pointless title, bouts aren’t how to build them. However, the work with a lot of the undercard matches was great, from WALTER battling with Tommaso Ciampa and Jordan Devlin’s story with Santos Escobar continuing to develop as well.
LA Knight losing so early on ins his career was an interesting call, but the build with Roderick Strong seemingly cutting ties with Undisputed Era was nice character development. Plus, the contract signing between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly was excellently done on this show.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 22
IMPACT Wrestling- 38
WWE NXT- 54
AEW Dynamite- 62
WWE NXT UK- 33
WWE SmackDown- 38
Editorials
15 Names You May Not Have Realized Are Actually Former TNA/Impact Wrestling Champions
Fake Undertaker
Brian Lee actually got his start in the late 80s, doing stints with just about every promotion that mattered, but he is perhaps best remembered for playing the role of Fake Undertaker.
In the build to SummerSlam 1994 the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase claimed to have resurrected The Undertaker, who had a new master in riches and glory, as a part of the Million Dollar Corporation. Paul Bearer would of course bring back the real Deadman, leading to a casket match between the two at the summer classic.
Fast-forward eight years and Lee, now a part of a new tag team called The Disciples of The New Church, made his debut for Total Nonstop Action. The two actually managed to win the NWA World Tag Team Championships and end the undefeated streak of James Storm and Chris Harris, America’s Most Wanted. They were gone within a year.
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Moving To Thursdays Starting April 8, New Date For Rebellion PPV
IMPACT Wrestling has announced that its flagship showing is moving to Thursday nights on AXS TV and Twitch beginning April 8.
IMPACT moving to its original night and time slot seems to confirm the rumors that NXT is moving to Tuesdays after WrestleMania week. WWE has yet to announce the move, but internal production sheets list NXT being taped on Tuesdays following TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, per PWInsider.
Regardless, headlining the April 8th IMPACT will be a huge six-man tag team match pitting AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, and Willie Mack.
Before The IMPACT (BTI) will also move to 7 p.m. ET on Thursdays, serving as the weekly lead-in to IMPACT.
It was announced earlier this week that IMPACT’s Rebellion pay-per-view will now air one day later on Sunday, April 25. The event was slated for Saturday, April 24, but there’s no word yet on why exactly the change was made.
Below is the entire press release for IMPACT’s move.
FLAGSHIP WEEKLY SHOW RETURNS TO TRADITIONAL NIGHT, STARTING APRIL 8
IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be part of massive six-man main event for the first IMPACT! ON AXS on Thursday, April 8
NASHVILLE, TENN. (March 25) IMPACT Wrestling confirmed today that its weekly flagship TV show – IMPACT! – will return to its traditional Thursday night time-slot, beginning April 8. The fastest paced show in professional wrestling will now air at 8pm ET/5pm PT each and every Thursday on AXS TV.
The return of IMPACT! to its traditional night will be marked by a massive main event.
The inaugural IMPACT! on Thursday, April 8 will feature the IMPACT! match debut of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Champion Kenny Omega, who teams with The Good Brother – Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows – in a six-man main event against reigning IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, former two-time IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards and former X-Division Champion Willie Mack.
“IMPACT Wrestling has years of history airing on Thursdays, which was the night for high-energy, action-packed matches, starring some of the most high-profile stars in pro wrestling history,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “Nothing is changing from that front when IMPACT! jumps back to Thursday nights.”
Leading into IMPACT! every Thursday night will be Before The IMPACT (BTI), an hour-long show on AXS TV, starting at 7pm ET. Hosted by Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews, BTI delivers late-breaking news, exclusive matches, one-on-one interviews with the IMPACT Wrestling stars and more.
“The new home, once again, for must-see matches is Thursday nights on AXS TV,” D’Amore added.
The wrestling world is now just one month away from the much-anticipated REBELLION(C) Pay-Per-View – featuring the groundbreaking Title vs Title main event, pitting IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, set for Sunday, April 25, starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
REBELLION also will feature a title defense for new IMPACT Tag Team Champions, FinJuice, the duo of David Finlay and Juice Robinson who are currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). FinJuice will defend the titles against The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.
The X-Division Championship, now held by two-time title-holder Ace Austin, also will be on the line at REBELLION, as well as Deonna Purrazzo’s Knockouts Championship and the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, currently held by Fire ‘N Flava.
The REBELLION festivities kick off April 25 with the Rebellion CELL-ebration, IMPACT’s two-hour virtual fan-fest, which starts at 11am ET/8am PT, with appearances by numerous IMPACT stars, such as The Good Brothers, Deonna Purrazzo, Ace Austin and many others – and it will be participating fans who get the chance to ask questions of the wrestling stars.
REBELLION CELL-ebration attendees will receive numerous perks for participating, such as the official PPV t-shirt, autographs and the first 50 fans to register will receive a unique Swag Bag of IMPACT-branded items. To register for the Rebellion CELL-ebration, go to: www.impactwrestling.com.
