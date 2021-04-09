Erick Redbeard Admits He Almost Rejected Working With Daniel Bryan

Erick Redbeard recently reflected on working with Daniel Bryan, admitting that he almost turned down the opportunity.

His partnership with Bryan proved to be a successful one, with the duo having a run with the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships, while Erick was a big part of Bryan’s Eco WWE Championship run.

However, when speaking with The ‘Front Row Material’ podcast, Redbeard admitted he almost turned down the idea as he didn’t want to leave Brodie Lee high and dry.

“So I was coming back. I had got injured at a SummerSlam, when I was with The Bludgeon Brothers and we were supposed to give the belts up the next day anyway. So when I got hurt like over halfway through the match, I knew I tore my bicep. Finished the match. Basically, I tell Brodie [Lee] that, ‘Man, I’ll see you in five months,’ you know? Because I gotta have the bicep surgery because I tore my other bicep, separate from the one I had torn maybe like three, four years ago. So I tore the opposite one, and you know immediately when you tear some sort of muscle and you know, so I said I’ll see you and then in the back they say — it’s a Sunday and it’s like, ‘Hey, can you wrestle on Tuesday and lose the belts? We promise we won’t make you do much. We’ll protect you.’ So I was like okay, okay. Fast forward, I end up wrestling the whole match. It was a great match with The New Day. It was a Falls Count Anywhere match where we lost the belts so, if you watch the match back, I did everything. Arm’s not broken, sh*t, you know? Then I leave, have the surgery. They end up not even using him [Brodie Lee] the whole time I was gone which was absurd but, it’s just the way it was, and then it comes time to come back and I’m just like, ‘Okay, this is great. He hasn’t been doing anything. I’ll do something’ and I get back, I get cleared and then I’m brought into an office and I’m told, ‘Oh, you’re gonna come out with Daniel [Bryan] now.’ It’s just kinda like out of left field. First thing I do is I call up Brodie and I was like, ‘Hey man, I did not choose this. This is what they want me to do. Are you cool with this?’ And if he wasn’t cool with it, I wasn’t gonna do it. It’s like that’s just cheap. There’s so many cheap backstage pushes and I remember one guy was in a tag team with somebody and he went back behind his back and was like, always like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna pitch this’ and he’s always pitching stuff behind his back. It’s just like that is not cool, and me, I’m the kind of guy like, ‘I want you to know this wasn’t my idea’ and so, that is kind of how it all came about like just kind of out of left field, and it was great to work with him [Daniel Bryan] and be around him, because you always pick up little things and learn different things and he was — I had never been protected in the business like as far as being a big guy because I was always working with big guys, or they would try to protect another guy who was just as big.” (H/T to POSTWrestling for the transcriptions)