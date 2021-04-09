Wrestling News
Erick Redbeard Admits He Almost Rejected Working With Daniel Bryan
Erick Redbeard recently reflected on working with Daniel Bryan, admitting that he almost turned down the opportunity.
His partnership with Bryan proved to be a successful one, with the duo having a run with the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships, while Erick was a big part of Bryan’s Eco WWE Championship run.
However, when speaking with The ‘Front Row Material’ podcast, Redbeard admitted he almost turned down the idea as he didn’t want to leave Brodie Lee high and dry.
“So I was coming back. I had got injured at a SummerSlam, when I was with The Bludgeon Brothers and we were supposed to give the belts up the next day anyway. So when I got hurt like over halfway through the match, I knew I tore my bicep. Finished the match. Basically, I tell Brodie [Lee] that, ‘Man, I’ll see you in five months,’ you know? Because I gotta have the bicep surgery because I tore my other bicep, separate from the one I had torn maybe like three, four years ago. So I tore the opposite one, and you know immediately when you tear some sort of muscle and you know, so I said I’ll see you and then in the back they say — it’s a Sunday and it’s like, ‘Hey, can you wrestle on Tuesday and lose the belts? We promise we won’t make you do much. We’ll protect you.’ So I was like okay, okay. Fast forward, I end up wrestling the whole match. It was a great match with The New Day. It was a Falls Count Anywhere match where we lost the belts so, if you watch the match back, I did everything. Arm’s not broken, sh*t, you know? Then I leave, have the surgery. They end up not even using him [Brodie Lee] the whole time I was gone which was absurd but, it’s just the way it was, and then it comes time to come back and I’m just like, ‘Okay, this is great. He hasn’t been doing anything. I’ll do something’ and I get back, I get cleared and then I’m brought into an office and I’m told, ‘Oh, you’re gonna come out with Daniel [Bryan] now.’ It’s just kinda like out of left field. First thing I do is I call up Brodie and I was like, ‘Hey man, I did not choose this. This is what they want me to do. Are you cool with this?’ And if he wasn’t cool with it, I wasn’t gonna do it. It’s like that’s just cheap. There’s so many cheap backstage pushes and I remember one guy was in a tag team with somebody and he went back behind his back and was like, always like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna pitch this’ and he’s always pitching stuff behind his back. It’s just like that is not cool, and me, I’m the kind of guy like, ‘I want you to know this wasn’t my idea’ and so, that is kind of how it all came about like just kind of out of left field, and it was great to work with him [Daniel Bryan] and be around him, because you always pick up little things and learn different things and he was — I had never been protected in the business like as far as being a big guy because I was always working with big guys, or they would try to protect another guy who was just as big.” (H/T to POSTWrestling for the transcriptions)
FCO Reveals Limited Edition WrestleMania Bobble Head Figure
FOCO, aka Forever Collectibles has released a brand new limited edition bobblehead figure of Roman Reigns for WWE WrestleMania weekend.
The bobblehead is a limited edition figure, with only 144 items being available, costing $50, with this being FOCO’s first-ever bobblehead of the Tribal Chief.
The figure portrays Roman posing at the top of the entrance ramp with a WWE logo backdrop, with each figure being handpainted and handcrafted.
The figure is perfect for any bobblehead collector, and they can be ordered here!
Alexa Bliss Admits She Prefer’s WrestleMania Being Over Two Nights
Alexa Bliss gave her thoughts on WWE WrestleMania being a two-night event once again, admitting she prefers that.
Alexa Bliss spoke with Mike Jones from DC101 and she admitted that she’s glad to see the show be across two days again as it allows everyone to be refreshed rather than being tired later on in the show.
“I’m really excited because I feel like the energy is going to be so much higher,” Bliss said. “When it was one night, there’s later matches at the end of the night and you’re just like, ‘oh man, we gotta wake these people up. They’ve been watching the show for about seven hours now!’ I’m excited, I’m happy that it’s two days and everyone can come back refreshed the next day.”
Speaking of WWE WrestleMania 37, Bliss spoke about Bad Bunny’s involvement, admitting she’s excited see him perform, claiming that he’s been training hard.
“I think it’s going to be entertainment value!” Bliss said. “Miz and Morrison are always so super entertaining, and I’m a big entertainment person. I love a good entertaining tag team and Miz and Morrison are it.
“And I’m excited to see Bad Bunny perform. He’s been training really hard. He was one of those people that dove in head-first, started training and preparing because he’s such a big WWE fan.”
Bliss also spoke about fans returning to the Raymond James Stadium this weekend, admitting it doesn’t matter how big the crowd is.
“I think for me it doesn’t matter how big the crowd is or how big the audience is. The comfort zone is that the ring stays the same size.
“For me, I get really nervous performing especially in big crowds and knowing that people are watching all over the world. But once you hit the ring, that’s your comfort zone.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Eric Bischoff Praises WWE For Logan Paul’s WrestleMania Involvement
Eric Bischoff recently broke down the WWE WrestleMania 37 cards, discussing various matches that will be taking place this weekend.
During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, the newest WWE Hall Of Famer, Eric Bischoff spoke about the Universal Championship and how he’d like to see Edge win the title.
“I can’t honestly say from my perspective, watching what I’ve watched and being aware of what I’m aware of, that I expect any real surprises,” Bischoff said. “I can tell you what I’d love to see, I doubt it’s going to happen. I would love to see Edge [win the Universal Title], I want to see him get it brother. I want to see him be the heel of all heels. I think Edge, based on what I’ve seen so far, has he lost a step from his youth? I don’t know, maybe.
“Is he a more powerful character today and a more experienced character today and therefore a better performer today? I think so. I’d love to see [him win], and then the feud between he and Roman. I know that doesn’t make any sense from a writing perspective, but I don’t know man. It’s just a what if, what if that were to happen. Catch everybody by surprise, set up a great story.”
When it comes to the WWE Championship, Bischoff stated that he likes what has been going on with Bobby Lashley, adding that this could be a sleeper match that is one to watch.
“I like what’s going on with Bobby,” Bischoff said. “It feels very organic, very natural. Very believable to me, I like what’s happening with Bobby. That’s another one to watch, sleeper if you will.”
Bischoff also gave his thoughts on Logan Paul being involved in WWE WrestleMania this year, praising WWE for how he’s been handled so far.
“I like the Logan Paul angle,” Bischoff said. “Oftentimes getting a celebrity to participate in your show, we saw it with Bad Bunny, is overall effective. I think [Logan Paul at WrestleMania] was a good strategic move because it will bring a fresh, new set of eyes that typically might not have even thought to experience WWE to sample the product. That’s what that kind of move is all about, getting a new audience, a new demographic, a new psychographic to go hey, I’m going to check this out.
“That’s why you utilize influencers and celebrities. Those are the people that really have the power to bring a whole new set of eyeballs to the product. I think Logan Paul is a great choice. He loves to go in there and mix it up, he’s an amateur wrestler, add to that he’s taking his boxing training really seriously. I think that’s one of the more logical celebrity acquisitions I’ve seen in a long time.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
