Erick Redbeard Posts New Brodie Lee Bludgeon Brothers Tattoo (Photo)

Former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard (fka Rowan) shared an amazing tattoo on Twitter in memory of the late Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper), his close friend and former tag team partner.

The tattoo features the mask Harper used to wear as a member of the Bludgeon Brothers, as well as his hammer with the word “bróðir”, which is Old Norse for “a brother”.

Rowan and Harper teamed together in WWE from 2012 to 2019, initially as members of the Wyatt Family and later as a standalone tag team, winning the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.