Erick Rowan Admits He Didn’t Know What Would Be In The Cage

Former WWE Superstar, Erick Rowan, recently spoke on The Lewis Nicholls Show where he discussed his cage gimmick and the fact he wasn’t sure what the plans were.

Rowan’s cage was a major talking point for several weeks as he would be incredibly protective of it, without revealing what was inside. Fans would constantly question what it could be, and it turns out that it was whatever Rowan could put inside at the time, however, he also had no clue what the end game was.

“I was always figured in somehow, so I couldn’t really be upset. I had the cage thing, whatever that was, but it kept me on television. Good or bad it kept me on. That’s what I always say to people; good or bad, you try to make the best you can with it. Sometimes, you can make good out of it, but sometimes, the writing is the writing. I don’t know what happened. “I put stuff in there, just in case somebody peeked through,” Rowan said when asked if there was anything in the cage before the big reveal. “You never know if something is going to fall out. Nobody told me to do it, but I put stuff in there just in case. One time, I made a stuffed animal. Just stupid things so if someone looked through, there was a shape. I didn’t know what was going to be in there.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

In the end it would prove to be a giant spider that was inside of the cage. However, the mechanical spider looked so ridiculous that fans destroyed the gimmick online and quickly after Drew McIntyre literally destroyed it on WWE Raw.