Former WWE Superstar, Erick Rowan recently spoke with The Lewis Nicholls Show where he spoke about being released from the company and his spider gimmick.

Rowan, who was part of WWE’s recent run of releases as the company looks to cut costs due to the Coronavirus pandemic discussed the situation and how he wasn’t too surprised about it due to WWE killing the spider gimmick.

“I was like, ‘Well, I’m under contract so I can’t be furloughed’ so if they’re gonna let me go, they’re gonna let me go and to me, even the last time I was on television when they killed the spider like the day after because of backlash — because I don’t know why else they would kill it.So I was just sitting at home like a lot of guys were just sitting at home, and I don’t know. You get that initial shock and then it’s like, ‘Okay, well what’s next?’”

The former Wyatt Family member then discussed what the future holds for him, Rowan discussed possibly joining AEW and linking back up with Brodie Lee.

“I haven’t had any conversations. I’m still under a 90-day no-compete clause,” Rowan said. “But, as far something like that, that would be awesome to be able to show your talents on a national level because they do have a contract through TNT and they get great exposure, they have a lot of really good guys that work there that know what they’re doing and they’re giving kids chances so yes, I do watch.”

“But as far as AEW would go, for me and I think Brodie [Lee] would say this as well, we need to stay the hell away from each other. Just keep finding each other somehow.” (H/T to TheSportster.com for the transcriptions.)