Erick Rowan Is Keeping A Positive Attitude Following WWE Release: “You Just Embrace It”

Erick Rowan was one of the WWE Superstars released last month in WWE’s latest cuts, despite the fact he was gaining arguably his strongest push as a singles wrestler throughout his entire career.

He has now spoken for the first time since his release, talking with Fueled By Death Wish where he opened up about his mentality on the situation. Rowan spoke confidently, pushing that he will be doing his best to remain positive moving forwards.

“I mean, with everybody we’re in a weird, strange Twilight zone, outer limits type world right now. With the Coronavirus situation, social distancing. This virus is affecting everybody. So I can be shocked and upset but what’s that going to do? The situation is the same, life as we know it is a little different right now. Is it still possible to attain goals during this time? Yes. Are they the exact goals that you want them to be? No. It’s going to be unexpected things popping up in there and you just embrace it. And you go every day, one step at a time like everybody else. I have a lot of friends in the music industry, I have a lot of friends that work service industry and they’re all being hit right now, really hard. And there’s nowhere for these people to go to work right now,” he said. “Nothing’s open within those industries and everything’s taking a big hit right now, so I don’t think it’s fair to point and be upset about any situation because there’s no point in doing that. That’s just negative energy and you don’t need to feed a negative situation with more negativity. That’s just not good for anybody. You need to stay positive, put one foot in front of the other and just keep moving.”