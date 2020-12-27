WWE
Erick Rowan Pays Tribute To His Former ‘Bludgeon Brother’ Luke Harper
Joseph Ruud, better known as Erick Rowan during his career in WWE, took to Instagram this weekend to pay tribute to his good friend and former tag team partner Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee/Luke Harper).
“Heartbroken and numb. Just when I think my eyes have dried, I think of you and begin to cry again. I have lost not only a friend but a brother! I struggled last night with many emotions and memories. Jon meant more to me than he will ever know.
“I remember clearly all the loops we had during our years on the road together. He would always look forward to getting home to his family. After every loop he would say to me, ‘Goodbye Forever’, because he would want his 1 or two days with them, to feel like forever.
“One thing he taught me through his own actions was to be a better father and husband. He was one of a kind in everything he did, great performer, great father, great husband, great friend, and all around amazing human. My heart goes out to everyone who was touched by his greatness. My deepest condolences to his family. Jon this is not goodbye forever, but goodbye for now! I will see you on the other side my brother. I LOVE YOU!”
Rowan and Harper were put together very early on in their WWE careers, getting their starts as members of The Wyatt Family. The two split up and came back together in various incarnations many times, capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships and the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.
McMahon Family, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & More Continue To Pay Tribute To The Late Brodie Lee
The sudden and unexpected death of professional wrestling superstar Jon Huber, better known as Brodie Lee or Luke Harper, has seen the entire industry enter into a state of mourning over the last 24 hours.
The outpouring of love and support from his friends, family and fans has been overwhelmingly positive, with former tag team partners Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan both writing touching tributes. The memories and tributes continue to pour in, including comments from the McMahon family, and we’ve collected more of them below.
The entire WWE family is deeply saddened by the passing of Jon Huber, known to the WWE Universe as Luke Harper. Our thoughts are with Jon’s family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/aLMecqXQLe
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 27, 2020
Amazing talent ….
Better human being, husband and father. https://t.co/wc2080Ziar
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 27, 2020
I’m so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber. We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man. #RIPBrodieLee
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 27, 2020
Jon Huber was an incredible father, husband, friend, and talent. I can honestly say I’ve never met anyone with his character. John made your life better by being in it. I will miss you my friend. pic.twitter.com/u77d6QYrHZ
— “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) December 27, 2020
RIP Luke Harper. You were an incredible talent.
Luke was very quiet and kind behind the scenes but a vicious SOB in the ring. He will be missed dearly. Prayers to your family, friends and fans. #itstrue pic.twitter.com/zsWKagtZun
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) December 27, 2020
From Mania 31. Walked around high school shouting YEAHYEAHYEAH. My brother took too many discus lariats. Showed my friends at summer camp Wyatt Family vignettes and matches to get them hooked. Wish I told you how much your work meant to me. Thank you Jon. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/hq77aFOGDz
— Mansoor (منصور الشهيل) (@KSAMANNY) December 27, 2020
Struggling to accept that Brodie is gone. Waves of grief and sorrow are now seeping through the wall of denial and disbelief. So many warm memories are rushing back.
I’ve so much I want to share about him. I love you Brodie. I love you all. Life is an unbelievable, fragile gift.
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 27, 2020
Before a show in Hawaii back in 2017, Brodie, Sami, Kofi, Xavier and I went for a helicopter tour.
Brodie and I were in the same helicopter. I went back last night to look at the videos and pictures from that day.
This still makes me laugh as much now as it did when I took it. pic.twitter.com/ddWRE5K0vE
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 27, 2020
— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) December 27, 2020
I love you Jon. #RIPJonHuber
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) December 27, 2020
Brodie was my friend and I am going to miss him dearly. Rest In Piece Jon, I love you. pic.twitter.com/tVLVi9XAPW
— Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) December 27, 2020
So fortunate to have this moment this year.
So fortunate to have such a wonderful man return to my life.
So fortunate to know Brodie.
He made everyone and everything better. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/X4ae1rzAAu
— Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) December 27, 2020
In a small MMA gym in upstate NY.
For one of my favorite promotions ever @2cwV2.
One of my favorite, funnest matches of my career.
This match will always have a special place in my heart.
Vs. Brodie Vs. Pac Vs. Swann.https://t.co/Ks2IoByjco#RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/V2vzn4DIg2
— ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) December 27, 2020
Vote For The 2020 Ryno Wrestling Review ‘Golden Horn’ Awards (& Enter To Win Some Great Prizes)
2020 is nearly over (thankfully), so it’s time to reflect on the year-that-was in the world of pro wrestling. It’s time for the 5th annual Ryno Wrestling Review ‘Golden Horn’ Awards, honoring the best (and worst) of 2020.
This year’s awards will be 100% chosen by YOU, the fans! Voting is now open at this link.
As an added bonus (and ‘thank you’ to our listeners), we will be giving away a prize pack to one lucky voter. To register, just add your name and email to your voting form. Name and email are not required to simply vote, but ARE required for contest entry. Voting closes January 10th.
Here are just SOME of the great items our winner will receive…
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #51)
It was another busy week for the wrestling world, in a busy festive period that included a show taking place on Christmas Day itself! The week saw plenty of highs and lows, from poor and forgettable segments all the way to excellent title changes.
The difference in quality between some shows really was night and day this time out with some delivering massively and others falling very flat. But, which show was the highlight of the week? Let’s break it down and find out!
4. WWE Raw
Once again, WWE Raw wasn’t a good show this week. Despite the fact it was coming off a hot WWE TLC PPV, this show didn’t capitalize on the momentum. The show started well with a good promo from Charlotte though, which allowed her to be herself, which is something that she needed to do more of.
The Miz TV segment wasn’t bad, as he used a good excuse to moan about his Money in the Bank failure, with John Morrison having cashed it in. However, it didn’t exactly create too much excitement at the same time, which was the problem all night with random matches such as Angel Garza facing Drew Gulak.
The Holiday street fight wasn’t anything special, and fell into the classic WWE trap of wanting to tell these types of stories during this time of year. But thankfully the work between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss was fantastic, if only it had a better spot on the show.
3. WWE NXT
WWE NXT started out hot this week with Killian Dain and Drake Maverick challenging for the NXT Tag Team Championships in a street fight. It showed a different side to the team of Dain and Maverick, and that they aren’t just there for comedic value, which worked out great here.
It was good to see Bronson Reed return to action, although the show did lack a physical appearance from Killian Kross, who is someone who needs to be re-established. Aside from that, the work with Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott was great with his heel turn becoming more apparent.
Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai had a good match too, but this was all done to set up a further confrontation between her and Raquel Gonzalez. Sadly, the main event fell flat, as there was simply no heat behind the match between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream.
2. AEW Dynamite
Despite the fact the show itself was delayed due to the NBA action on Wednesday, AEW Dynamite came out swinging with a fun episode. The work with Sting on this show was excellent, and was easily the best use of him in AEW to this point, giving him a real purpose.
While the six-man tag team match was a little sloppy, and the opening tag team bout didn’t set the world alight either, the rest of the matches on the show were all really good. It was also good to get a date for Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford’s wedding, as that is a segment that could be a lot of fun.
The main event of this show certainly delivered though. It was an excellent match for the AEW Tag Team Championships, with The Young Bucks defending them. However, The Acclaimed came out of this looking like absolute megastars.
1. WWE SmackDown
It was a festive episode of WWE SmackDown this week, taking place on Christmas Day itself, and WWE certainly provided a real treat for people who watched. From start to finish, WWE SmackDown was incredibly entertaining this time around, with a lot of noteworthy moments.
Kevin Owens continued his push for the Universal Championship with an entertaining steel cage match which continued his storyline with Roman Reigns really well. The Women’s Tag Team Championship match was great for a bout that had no real build, and Jey Uso and Daniel Bryan’s singles match delivered as well.
But the show ending with Big E winning the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn was an incredible moment. It’s something Big E has earned, and having it take place on Christmas Day just felt fitting for his character.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 107
WWE NXT- 155
AEW Dynamite- 142
WWE SmackDown- 110
