Erick Rowan Reveals A Pitch He Made For What Should Be Inside His Cage

Erick Rowan recently spoke with SportsKeeda where he discussed his cage carrying gimmick, revealing an interesting pitch he made.
Fans will remember that the eventual pay off for the cage gimmick was underwhelming with the robot spider which was quickly destroyed by Drew McIntyre. However, Rowan revealed a pitch he made for something else to be inside the cage.
Rowan stated that he suggested having actress, Jyoti Amge be inside the cage. Amge, who is best known for being part of American Horror Story is the world’s shortest adult woman according to the Guinness World Records, standing at just 2 feet and 1 inch.
“I’m so large and she would be so small, and delicate. It would show a different side of me to the fans,” he explained. “Everyone is trying to humanize people in wrestling these days, and I thought the most un-human characters are the best. That’s the most intriguing when you watch a movie. You watch a movie and you see people that you can relate to as being your creepy uncles in prison. That’s interesting to me. And that’s what I like. I like the horrors of the world and how they have feelings as well, but no one can sympathize with them because they’re such horrible people.”
“All that build for something so trivial was kinda sucky for me. Cause we go to work and we put in all these things and you have all these ideas in your head, and then that’s what it is. I sent messages to Heyman. I sent messages to the writers. I wrote out long things about what I thought it should be. Here’s what we could pitch. I had over the top ideas about it.” (H/T to ProWrestlingSheet.com for the transcriptions.)