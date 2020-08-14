Erick Rowan Reveals A Pitch He Made For What Should Be Inside His Cage

Erick Rowan recently spoke with SportsKeeda where he discussed his cage carrying gimmick, revealing an interesting pitch he made.

Fans will remember that the eventual pay off for the cage gimmick was underwhelming with the robot spider which was quickly destroyed by Drew McIntyre. However, Rowan revealed a pitch he made for something else to be inside the cage.

Rowan stated that he suggested having actress, Jyoti Amge be inside the cage. Amge, who is best known for being part of American Horror Story is the world’s shortest adult woman according to the Guinness World Records, standing at just 2 feet and 1 inch.