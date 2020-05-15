Erick Rowan’s Post-WWE Name Revealed

Former Wyatt Family member, Erick Rowan was part of the recent WWE releases and his new post-WWE name appears to have now been revealed.

Rowan has now created a Pro Wrestling Tees store which showcases the name that he will be using moving forwards which will be Erick RedBeard.

RedBeard has three t-shirts available for fans to purchase at the moment, one of which is a nod to his most recent WWE storyline. The first shirt shows a gravestone, one has himself on it, and the other is a nod to his former WWE gimmicks.

It has his sheep mask in the middle and around it says different words such as Brother, Firefly and hilariously, Spider, which is a nod to the pet he had in the cage which was killed by Drew McIntyre.