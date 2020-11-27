There is likely to be lot of anticipation and speculation around the future of “All Ego” Ethan Page, one half of the tag team The North, over the next few weeks.

The IMPACT Wrestling star’s contract is due to expire at the end of the year, reports Fightful Select, and unless the former world tag team champion reaches a new agreement he will enter 2021 as a free agent.

Should Page opt not to re-sign with the company, IMPACT is in the clear as far as their upcoming schedule goes. They recently taped enough television content to take them through the IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 12, so the only potential hangup would be if they booked him in a major role on that show without securing a new deal.

This is purely speculatory, but Page is very well-liked by most in IMPACT and has had a good relationship with the promotion, so it’s likely that even if he does not sign a new long-term deal he would still be willing to work the PPV if they needed him to.

The North dropped the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships to the Good Brothers at this month’s Turning Point special, just weeks after winning the belts back at Bound For Glory.