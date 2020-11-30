Ethan Page Pulled From Final 2020 Indie Match As COVID-19 Precaution

IMPACT Wrestling star Ethan Page announced today that he would have to pull out of his December 4 booking against Drake Daniels for the ACW promotion in Wisconsin, after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Dave Meltzer reported this past week that someone at the most recent set of IMPACT television tapings tested positive for the disease. The promotion has already wrapped production on enough episodes to take them through their Hard to Kill pay-per-view in January.

It was also reported that Ethan Page’s contract with IMPACT actually expires at the end of 2020, and he will become a free agent in the new year if a new deal cannot be reached before then.