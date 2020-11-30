Connect with us

Ethan Page Pulled From Final 2020 Indie Match As COVID-19 Precaution

Published

14 mins ago

on

IMPACT Wrestling star Ethan Page announced today that he would have to pull out of his December 4 booking against Drake Daniels for the ACW promotion in Wisconsin, after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Dave Meltzer reported this past week that someone at the most recent set of IMPACT television tapings tested positive for the disease. The promotion has already wrapped production on enough episodes to take them through their Hard to Kill pay-per-view in January.

It was also reported that Ethan Page’s contract with IMPACT actually expires at the end of 2020, and he will become a free agent in the new year if a new deal cannot be reached before then.

Impact

X-Division Title Match, MCMG Returns To Action, Jazz Teams With Jordynne Grace On IMPACT Wrestling This Week

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

Four matches have been announced for this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

The first round of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament will continue as one of women’s wrestling’s greatest legends, Jazz, returns to the ring in what could be her final performance. Jazz is looking to end her legendary career in IMPACT after announcing her retirement earlier this year. She teams with Jordynne Grace to battle outsiders Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle, who have a big opportunity to impress IMPACT management.

After a minor injury took Alex Shelley out of action for the past few weeks, the Motor City Machine Guns return to the ring this Tuesday to face off against the heavyweight hosses who – in story – injured Shelly in the first place: Larry D and Acey Romero of Team XXXL.

The self-proclaimed “Desi Hitman” Rohit Raju will also defend the X-Division Championship against Crazzy Steve on IMPACT this week. Steve scored a win over the champ last week while disguised as Suicide, thanks to a bit of outside distraction from TJP. The leader of the “Finesse Division” Chris Bey will also go one-on-one with Willie Mack.

IMPACT Wrestling airs every Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET on AXS TV but for those without access to the channel, the show streams simultaneously on Twitch for free.

Impact

Former ROH/TNA Star Jimmy Rave Ends Pro Wrestling Career Due To Arm Amputation

Published

20 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

Photo: CZW

Indie wrestling veteran Jimmy Rave, best known for his time in Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling, announced today that an unexpected amputation has forced the end of his 20-year-plus professional wrestling career.

Rave, 37, announced on Twitter this weekend that he had been gritting through an issue with his left arm. By the time he went in to see a doctor, an infection was found that was serious enough to require amputation above the elbow.

“I have been very blessed for the last 21 years in professional wrestling and getting to live out my dream. Today, that dream has ended for me,” Rave wrote on Saturday night.

“I appreciate everyone who has supported me or anyone who has pegged me with a roll of toilet paper. To my brothers & sisters I have shared the ring with or a locker room; thank you for always pushing me to be better. Thank you to all my mentors and my students who allow me to still feel needed. This was the hardest thing I have ever had to type.”

Jimmy Rave got his start working in the Georgia independent scene at the start of the 2000s, a mainstay of NWA Wildside. He worked extensively for Ring of Honor from 2004 to 2007 and was later one half of The Rock ‘n Rave Infection in TNA (later IMPACT) alongside Lance Archer.

Impact

Top IMPACT Wrestling Contract Reportedly Expires At The End Of 2020

Published

2 days ago

on

Nov 27, 2020

By

IMPACT Wrestling Results

There is likely to be lot of anticipation and speculation around the future of “All Ego” Ethan Page, one half of the tag team The North, over the next few weeks.

The IMPACT Wrestling star’s contract is due to expire at the end of the year, reports Fightful Select, and unless the former world tag team champion reaches a new agreement he will enter 2021 as a free agent.

Should Page opt not to re-sign with the company, IMPACT is in the clear as far as their upcoming schedule goes. They recently taped enough television content to take them through the IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 12, so the only potential hangup would be if they booked him in a major role on that show without securing a new deal.

This is purely speculatory, but Page is very well-liked by most in IMPACT and has had a good relationship with the promotion, so it’s likely that even if he does not sign a new long-term deal he would still be willing to work the PPV if they needed him to.

The North dropped the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships to the Good Brothers at this month’s Turning Point special, just weeks after winning the belts back at Bound For Glory.

Source :
Fightful.com
