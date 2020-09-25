Ethan Page Pulls Himself From Weekend Booking As Health Precaution

You can add IMPACT Wrestling star “All Ego” Ethan Page to the list of talents pulling themselves off shows this week as a COVID-19 precaution.

The former world tag team champion posted a video on his Twitter account on Friday afternoon announcing that he would not be in action at Saturday’s Warrior Wrestling show in Chicago Heights, IL.

“It would be very irresponsible of me to travel with Josh [Alexander], who also has a family, a wife and two kids, and be in a locker room with some of the best wrestlers in the world,” Page said. His wife currently has a fever, and has lost some of her smell and taste, which are possible symptoms of COVID-19.

Page and Alexander, collectively known as The North, were scheduled for a tag team match against Air Wolf and Angel Dorado at Warrior’s third consecutive outdoor “Stadium Series” show in as many weeks.

Earlier in the week it was announced that Lance Archer had been pulled from AEW Dynamite after contracting the disease, but expects to be back in action within 2-3 weeks. Archer was also scheduled for Warrior Wrestling’s show this weekend.

Serena Deeb pulled herself off next week’s UWN/NWA pay-per-view as a precaution, and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo has also chosen to self-isolate in order to guarantee that she’ll be cleared to compete at IMPACT’s Bound for Glory.