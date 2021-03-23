Ethan Page Reveals Why He Chose AEW Over WWE

Ethan Page is one of AEW’s newest signings, and he has spoken about why he chose the company over signing with WWE. Page spoke on his YouTube channel doing a Q&A where he revealed that the ability to do things like his vlog and Twitch is what ultimately swayed him.

“I’m going to give you a very lazy answer,” said Page. “I wanted to go to AEW from the chance that I even thought about wanting to move one place to the other. AEW was always at the top of the list. First of all, in WWE I would not be able to do this stream with you guys tonight. I wouldn’t be able to answer these questions, do my vlog, Twitch; any outside stuff like that. And I think AEW gives their talent very good creative freedom to be who they are. You’re going to see All Ego Ethan Page. “I literally had a hand in designing my first t-shirt for AEW. So yeah; you’re gonna see sprinkles of my creativity throughout my AEW career. It’s more a collaboration. It’s awesome.”

When it comes to the AEW roster, Page spoke about which wrestlers he is most looking forward to working with at some stage.