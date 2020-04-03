Every year, dozens of promotions and hundreds of wrestlers from around the world gather during WrestleMania week to show off their craft in front of tens of thousands of adoring fans.

New, unique ideas are created every year, giving birth to indie success stories like Joey Janela’s Spring Break, GCW’s Bloodsport, and Pancakes & Piledrivers, an AM breakfast-themed show put on annually by Sami Callihan’s Wrestling Revolver.

Perhaps the most anticipated new show of the 2020 WrestleMania weekend was an oddly titled endeavor called Ethan Page’s Body Guy Extravaganza. The idea, somewhat ironically, was for the Impact World Tag Team Champion to collect the indie scene’s biggest “body guys”.

This resulted in a wacky collection of contests, including Scott Steiner vs. Brian Cage in a Three Stages of Hell Match, Jordynne Grace in a “hoss fight”, and a six-person tag pitting all three of The Rascalz against the wild team of “Warrior Horse”, “Bodyhausen” and “Juice Monkey”.

Fans were understandably upset when, like every other event previously advertised for this weekend, the show had to be cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus global pandemic. That is, until Page made the shocking announcement this weekend that the Body Guy Extravaganza would air live on YouTube… for free!

Obviously, we had some questions.

It was a virtual impossibility that Ethan Page had secretly managed to fly a couple dozen wrestlers to an undisclosed location, in the midst of a pandemic, and film an entire wrestling show without ANY word of it getting out over the past few weeks.

Instead, when more than 1,000 fans tuned in live this Friday at 3PM, they were treated to a bizarre creation taking place in the depths of Page’s own mind – an animated retelling of every single creative and booking decision that he would have made had the show gone on as planned.

So if you’ve ever wanted to see an animated Jordynne Grace throwing suplexes, or Orange Cassidy taking the Master Lock Challenge, or Page himself making a Goldberg-inspired, juiced-up entrance – boy, have I got a show for you!

It truly was the MSPaint version of a pro wrestling show.

While a small handful of curmudgeonly fans were complaining about the shattering of the expectations they foolishly built up in their own heads, the truly unique concept was widely received with positivity online. Donations poured in throughout the live broadcast, and continued in a live Q&A with Page after the show.

You can watch Ethan Page’s Body Guy Extravaganza completely free in the embedded video at the top of this page.