Eva Marie Admits She Has “Unfinished Business” With WWE

Eva Marie recently spoke with Reel Talker’s Jim Alexander about her time in wrestling, teasing a potential return down the line.

Eva Marie admitted that WWE has always been her number one, stating that the company is like her family.

“WWE is always my number one,” she said. “My family. They are everything. Vince, Hunter, Stephanie, they took a chance on me, as a nobody at all. They gave me opportunities to possibly become a superstar.”

However, she then went on to tease a potential return to the ring down the line, admitting she has unfinished business.