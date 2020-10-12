Eva Marie Reportedly Returning To WWE

Yes, you read that correctly, it has been reported that the former Total Divas star, Eva Marie is set to return to WWE, as early as tonight.

In an exclusive report from Cultaholic.com, it is believed that Eva is coming back to the company, and she could be ready to return as soon as tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

Eva Marie was part of WWE from 2013-2017 and was mainly part of the WWE SmackDown and WWE NXT roster. Fans likely best remember her for being on Total Divas though, as she was a big star in the first six seasons of the reality show.

Eva Marie’s final storyline with the company saw her work a gimmick where she would find excuses to actually not wrestle. This varied from being stuck in traffic to having a wardrobe malfunction, but it’s unknown if she will be continuing that gimmick upon her return.