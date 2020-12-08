Eva Marie Reportedly Still On Internal WWE Roster Lists

A new report by PWInsider.com has provided more information on the WWE status of Eva Marie, after rumors of her return earlier this year.

Back in October, Cultaholic reported Eva Marie would be coming back to WWE, with further reports from PWInsider claiming she had her medical and was ready to return after signing a deal with the company.

However, despite those reports, Eva still has yet to appear in WWE. But, in a new update from PWInsider, it has been reported that Eva is still listed as part of WWE’s internal roster, but she hasn’t been assigned to a specific brand yet.

It was also added that Eva has been seen multiple times at the WWE Performance Center since September. It currently isn’t clear if Eva will be coming back as a wrestler or just an on-screen personality, and it still remains unknown when, or if she will be back in WWE.