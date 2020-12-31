WWE
Eve Torres Added To WWE Raw Legends Night Show
Another name has been added to the upcoming WWE Raw Legends Night, with former Divas Champion, Eve Torres being confirmed.
WWE is kicking off the year with a big show featuring a lot of former WWE Superstars, with Eve being the latest to be part of that. As well as her, the following names are confirmed for the event:
* Alicia Fox
* Beth Phoenix
* Big Show
* Boogeyman
* Booker T
* Candice Michelle
* Carlito
* Eve Torres
* Hillbilly Jim
* Hulk Hogan
* IRS (Irwin R. Schyster)
* Ivory
* Jacqueline
* Jeff Jarrett
* Jimmy Hart
* Kurt Angle
* Mark Henry
* Melina
* Michael “PS” Hayes
* Mickie James
* Ric Flair
* Sgt. Slaughter
* Tatanka
* Torrie Wilson
WWE
Poppy Discusses Working With WWE & Who Her Favorite Wrestler Is
Popular musician, Poppy, has made several appearances for WWE now, performing live, and she spoke about her history with wrestling.
When speaking with Yahoo, Poppy talked about being at Halloween Havoc and how she and Io Shirai have become friends.
“I’ve played “Scary Mask” now twice on Halloween. The first time was awesome — that was in the middle of a marathon run, but I absolutely wanted to do it. I played a show and then went to Florida to play “Scary Mask,” ran to the airport to fly to London and play an NME event, came back and played another show to pick up on the rest of the tour. It was awesome — I didn’t sleep for like four days.
I played the intro music for Io Shirai, and we’ve become friends. She’s one of my favorite wrestlers now. She had a bit recently where she put a trash can over her head and jumped into a group of girls during a match, which was awesome. I love wrestling, so when I had an invitation to come play, I had to do it.”
Poppy went on to talk about how an appearance from Pee-Wee Herman actually inspired her to want to make an appearance at some point as she praised WWE’s COVID-19 testing.
“That was also one of my side dreams from a very long time ago — I wanted to work with WWE. I got the idea after I saw Paul Reubens, Pee-Wee Herman, make an appearance on WWE back in the day. They used my music in a video game and for a couple of intro songs, and then invited me to play. I think I’ve done it three or four times now. [Before the 2020 appearance], I had to go through some pretty intensive testing and screenings because they run a very tight ship. Everyone had to wear masks — it was a whole process. But I was cleared, and it happened!”
WWE
WATCH: Ric Flair Is The Guest On Kevin Hart’s “Cold As Balls” Show
The latest episode of Kevin Hart’s “Cold As Balls” has been released, and his guest this time is WWE Hall Of Famer, Ric Flair.
Within the interview, the Nature Boy talks about a variety of topics from The Rock, The Four Horseman, and his health at the moment.
WWE
WATCH: WWE Ranks The Top 10 Surprise Returns Of 2020
With 2020 coming to an end, WWE has taken a look back over the course of the year, ranking the top 10 surprise returns.
While the majority of the year has been spent with empty arenas, not always providing a big return pop for a wrestler, there have been some brilliant returns throughout the course of 2020.
WWE has ranked the returns in this order:
10 – Big Show (Raw)
9 – Breezango (NXT)
8 – John Morrison (SmackDown)
7 – MVP (Royal Rumble)
6 – Velveteen Dream (NXT)
5 – Carmella (SmackDown)
4 – The Usos (SmackDown)
3 – Sami Zayn (SmackDown)
2 – Ember Moon (NXT Takeover: 31)
1 – Edge (Royal Rumble)
