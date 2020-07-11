EVIL Turns On Naito, Joins Bullet Club Ahead Of IWGP Double Title Match

Bullet Club is EVIL.

The physical embodiment of EVIL has lived up to his name, turning his back on double IWGP champion Tetsuya Naito just seconds after winning the 2020 New Japan Cup tournament.

He has now officially been announced as a member of the Bullet Club faction.

EVIL entered the New Japan Dojo and debuted as a Young Lion in 2011, working under his real name, Takaaki Watanabe. After graduating from the Dojo he was sent to Ring of Honor on a foreign excursion for about a year and a half.

Watanabe returned to Japan in 2015 as a member of Los Ingobernables de Japon, and was given the nickname “The King of Darkness” by leader Tetsuya Naito. He has been with the faction for 5 years, winning the IWGP Tag Team Championships twice with SANADA, and the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Championships four times.

He is technically still one-third of the 6-man champs.

EVIL has been an in-ring standout for quite some time. He has also watched his stable-mates receive numerous opportunities at singles titles while he largely operated in the tag team division, with the exception of annual tournaments.

A heel turn from LIJ has been rumored, and even expected at some point, but whether it would be EVIL or SANADA at the end of the day was the question.

We won’t have to wait very long to see this all play out. EVIL now faces Los Ingobernables leader Tetsuya Naito in a match for both the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships this Sunday, July 12, in the main event of NJPW Dominion.

Joins us for live coverage at 2:00 AM ET. Of course, for those who are not nocturnal, our results will be available for you in the morning, and you can watch the entire show on-demand at any time through NJPW World.