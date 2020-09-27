Evil Uno Admits They Weren’t Aware Who Was Going To Lead The Dark Order

The Dark Order’s Evil Uno recently spoke with Sitting Ringside and he discussed the faction and how they didn’t know who the leader would be.

Evil Uno was brought out as a member of the group right from the start at Double Or Nothing, and he reflected on fans not being overly impressed.

“When we were shown in May of 2019 at Double or Nothing, people weren’t very excited. People didn’t know who we were because we hadn’t been wrestling in America in over 7 years at that time. That grew with some discussions with them. We started turning it into a cult explaining where these minions come from. How do these people join our group? Why do they join the group?”

Evil Uno admitted the group was being pushed on until a leader was revealed, but those in the group didn’t actually know who it was going to be for a long period of time.

“Initially, we never knew who the Exalted One was going to be. All we knew is we were going to drag this out until we had a reveal. Before the reveal, I think it was maybe a month beforehand, if not a little earlier, we had inklings it was going to be Brodie Lee.” “Matt Hardy was implied at one point and was a maybe for about 2 days and then we decided it wasn’t. But, we used the mystery and the fact his contract was expiring that we tried to entice people into thinking it was him because it seemed like the most obvious subject. I heard that Marty Scurll was also a potential but no one ever discussed it with us. I know Dr. Luther did some interviews and promos as a potential leader as well when it was in its infancy, but Brodie Lee was the concrete choice for the last month before the reveal.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions.)