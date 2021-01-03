WWE
Evil Uno & Stu Grayson Discuss The Future Of The Dark Order
Evil Uno and Stu Grayson recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho to remember Brodie Lee, and they discussed the future of The Dark Order.
Evil Uno discussed what it was like to reunite with Brodie after spending several years apart, admitting that it was great for them to be together again.
“It was bittersweet in a sense,” Uno described. “We were really happy to have Jon come in because we’ve know Jon since 2007. We were friends in the Chikara and CZW days. Before his WWE stint, we were best friends, and a lot of times, what happens in wrestling, once you go to a different company, you don’t physically see each other.
“You’re not no longer friends, but you lose touch. With Jon, we hadn’t seen him in maybe six years, but the second we saw him, it felt like we had been all together. So when he came into AEW, and he was going to be The Exalted One, we were actually, genuinely excited because it was someone that we cared for dearly and personally who was going to be in a role that would benefit us.”
Uno also spoke about the impact that Brodie Lee had on The Dark Order when it was revealed he was The Exalter One, which obviously added a lot of star power to the group.
“He came in as a much bigger name than us, and so it brought us up a level, but it also brought us a level of cohesiveness because [John] Silver and [Alex] Reynolds were essentially feeders for us without having much personas,” Uno said. “Five and Ten were brought in without much persona, but by being with Jon and Jon being so generous and wanting people to do well, he made all of us extenuate our personalities. Had it not been for Jon leading us for half of this year, I don’t know if we would have been The Dark Order we are today.”
Finally, they also spoke about what should happen next with the faction without Brodie, admitting that they would like the group to stay together in his honor.
“I don’t think it’s something impossible. Especially with myself and Stu since we were Dark Order since day one, we’ve been through many phases of Dark Order, Uno noted. “We had to adjust even when storylines were changing or things not working. Lockdowns, border crossings, people getting put in the group while not knowing who they were so I think we’ve always been good at adjusting. You have to right? You have to show that you’re multifaceted.
“This year has given us confidence in the sense of I think we can pull through this. What does Dark Order do from here? Genuinely, I wish I could tell you. I wish I knew. Today, right now, I don’t even want to think about what’s coming up. I’m mostly thinking about Jon. I think the most obvious thing is we need to stay as a group in his honor. This is kind of wild because our cult group thing was, ‘Hey, you join this group, we’ll make you better.’ But now it feels like we have to become better wrestlers, better people for Jon. We now encapsulate his legacy.
“His name is going to be attached to us forever, and anything from now on that is bad is not a bad thing just for us but also a bad thing to his legacy. So I feel like we have to produce the best content we have. The cult thing may not be the best approach next. Maybe we’re just a family. There’s a lot of ways we can go about this, but I think everything is going to be under a magnifying glass because everything we do now has to be as good as what Jon was.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Editorials
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #52)
Well, here we are week #52, the final weeks worth of wrestling for 2020 (even if one show was technically 2021), and what a year it has been. When I started this feature series at this time last year, I certainly wasn’t expecting shows with no fans and the difficulties that the world has faced, but one thing that is worth mentioning is how hard everyone in the industry has worked.
But it’s time for the final Break It Down of 2020, taking a look at how each show wrapped up their year, and which show was actually the best of the bunch with all things considered. So strap in, and remember… 2020 is done!
4. WWE Raw
The show kickstarted in a great way this week with Sheamus and Keith Lee having a really fun one on one match as the Limitless One became the number one contender. The promos worked well for both men in the build-up and that led to a physical encounter that established both wrestlers.
AJ Styles and Elias had a match that certainly was better than expectations, but there was also a large chunk of the show that was incredibly forgettable. The work with the women’s division continues to leave a lot to be desired, and overall, the show lacked a lot of energy.
The work with The Miz and the Money in the Bank was an odd one, having him lose to Gran Metalik and then regain the briefcase in the same night. The briefcase has been handled so poorly that it’s no surprise fans are losing interest. The show ended with a cliffhanger with nobody knowing what Randy Orton actually did. For some people, that’s something that people loved, but for others, it was a frustrating finish.
3. WWE SmackDown
While this was technically in 2021, it makes this article as it was in the final week of the year. However, because it was technically 2021, WWE did push the New Year vibe, which provided a fun energy to the show, and throughout the night it was a very entertaining evening.
Seeing Sonya Deville return was excellent, as she will add a lot of quality to the women’s division on the blue brand which has proven to be entertaining as of late. Big E’s first match as champion was entertaining, with Corbin being a smart person to put him up against, while Daniel Bryan and Otis proved to be a fun team together on the night.
The main event was the shows strong point though, with Kevin Owens and Jey Uso having a great match together that was full of fire as KO continues to be one of the most exciting stars in WWE at the moment, with him being launched off the ThunderDome set being a great moment to end the night.
2. WWE NXT
The black and gold brand ended the year in a really strong manner with a great show that built towards New Years Evil really well. Every segment and match felt important and like it was necessary in order to build up certain matches for the upcoming show.
The End Of Year Awards throughout the night was fun and well put together, with nice segments following each one. This was particularly strong when Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly had a confrontation, with their promo segment being very well done.
In the ring, Grizzled Young Vets and Breezango had a good solid tag team bout, and it was also good to see Bronson Reed back in a competitive manner. However, the match of the night was between Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne, who had an incredibly hard-hitting battle that really showcased the best of both men.
1. AEW Dynamite
There was absolutely no doubt about what show was taking the top prize this week to end 2020, and that was AEW Dynamite. While this was ultimately a very sad show, it was also a beautiful one that was put together with heart, compassion, and love from everyone within the company, and Tony Khan deserves massive credit for putting this together.
Normal storylines were thrown out of the window for one week with a tribute show to Brodie Lee, following his unfortunate death, and it was done perfectly. From having Erick Redbeard pop up to the way -1 was treated throughout the night, this show was incredible.
It was arguably the best AEW Dynamite of the entire year. The in-ring quality was superb throughout the entire show, with the touching messages being done incredibly well as the entire show just ticked the boxes that the entire wrestling world needed at this point.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 108
WWE NXT- 158
AEW Dynamite- 146
WWE SmackDown- 112
So there we have it, my ultimate ranking of the three shows with WWE NXT just edging it over the course of the year, and for my personal taste, I think that’s accurate. The two Wednesday night shows have absolutely been head and shoulders above the two main WWE events, with great consistency and quality within those two events.
WWE Raw started the year quite well but has really suffered for quality towards the end of 2020, while WWE SmackDown has pretty much done the opposite.
But, that’s 2020. A year that most people would likely want to forget, and now here’s to 2021, one which we all hope will be more positive and while we are still a while away from a world of full arenas and sold-out stadiums, there is a hope that it will happen at some point this year.
For 2021, the Break It Down article will be making its return, and I look forward to seeing how the shows work in quality throughout the year. But for 2021, the article will be having a slight tweak, and that’s because I will be adding two more shows to the ranking.
As well as the four that have been used this year, I will also be bringing in WWE NXT UK, and IMPACT Wrestling. These are two shows that people have asked to be included throughout the year (IMPACT especially), and you ask, I will deliver. So, who will take the top spot at this point next year? Join me next week as once again, I Break It Down.
WWE
Kazuchika Okada Interested In A Show Featuring All Major Wrestling Promotions
In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Kazuchika Okada admitted he is open and interested in seeing a major wrestling show happen.
While Okada was busy promoting the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 15 show, the New Japan Pro Wrestling star discussed the idea of having all the major wrestling promotions come together for one big show. Okada believes it is what the world needs right now, stating that wrestling can cheer everyone up.
“Times are tough right now, but I hope what we do will bring joy to everyone all over the world, and give them enough strength and positivity to do their best the next day. And when the world calms down, I would like to give back with other wrestling companies to all wrestling fans in the world who still support us even in this current situation. New Japan, WWE, AEW, CMLL, AAA all together. Sounds pretty cool, don’t you think?
I want to show how powerful professional wrestling is. I want to cheer everyone up with that power.”
WWE
WATCH: WWE Ranks The Top 10 Fieriest Rivalries Of 2020
With 2020 now in the rearview mirror, WWE has decided to take a look back and rank the 10 fieriest rivalries of the year.
2020 saw some great rivalries take place, but according to WWE, these are the top 10:
10 – Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre
9 – Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville
8 – Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano
7 – The Undertaker vs AJ Styles
6 – Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio
5 – Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee
4 – Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt
3 – Jey Uso vs Roman Reigns
2 – Randy Orton vs Edge
1 – Sasha Banks vs Bayley
You can see highlights of the feuds below:
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #52)
Evil Uno & Stu Grayson Discuss The Future Of The Dark Order
Kazuchika Okada Interested In A Show Featuring All Major Wrestling Promotions
WATCH: WWE Ranks The Top 10 Fieriest Rivalries Of 2020
Natalya Debuts New Entrance Music On WWE SmackDown
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
Sonya Deville Returns To WWE Friday Night SmackDown
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results (1/1): Big E vs Corbin, Humpty Dumpty Has A Great Fall, Bryan Teams With Otis
-
WWE2 days ago
Intercontinental Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
-
AEW1 day ago
Ashley Vox Debut, Rey Fenix, Fatal 4-Way & More Set For 1/5 AEW DARK
-
WWE1 day ago
Tag Team Title Match Added To Next Week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown
-
WWE5 hours ago
AJ Styles Discusses The Two Names He Believes Have The Most Potential
-
MLW21 hours ago
MLW Kings of Colosseum Preview: Three World Title Matches, Has The Man Of 1,000 Deaths Risen?
-
WWE6 hours ago
Jim Ross Reflects On Chyna’s WWE Departure