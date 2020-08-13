EVOLVE, ICW, PROGRESS & wXw Events Coming To WWE Network This Weekend

WWE has confirmed that content from several independent promotions currently under the company’s umbrella will arrive on the WWE Network, beginning this Saturday, August 15.

Two collections chronicling WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and NXT Champion Keith Lee during their tenures in EVOLVE Wrestling will hit the streaming service this weekend, in addition to four full events from Germany’s wXw, England’s PROGRESS Wrestling, and Scotland’s Insane Championship Wrestling.

The Best of Drew McIntyre in EVOLVE

The Best of Keith Lee in EVOLVE

wXw Femme Fatales 2019

wXw AMBITION 11

PROGRESS Chapter 92

ICW Shug’s Hoose Party 5 – Night 2

In a statement on their website WWE added, “You’ll continue to see footage from their libraries, as well as new and exciting content from all of these promotions on WWE Network in the weeks and months to come.”