EVOLVE Wrestling Postpones This Weekend’s Events In Livonia & Chicago

EVOLVE Wrestling has announced that this weekend’s events in Livonia, MI and Chicago, IL have been postponed to May 8-9th.
WWE NXT Superstars including Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Mia Yim were all scheduled for meet-and-greets before and during the shows. The promotion will be issuing a full press release on Friday.
This weekend's #EVOLVE147 & #EVOLVE148 have been postponed to May 8th in Livonia, MI and May 9th in Chicago. All tickets will be honored for those dates.
We will have a full press release out by tomorrow as we piece everything together. We wanted to get word out ASAP. Thank you.
