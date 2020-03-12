ProWrestling.com

EVOLVE Wrestling Postpones This Weekend’s Events In Livonia & Chicago

By onIndie, WWE

EVOLVE Wrestling has announced that this weekend’s events in Livonia, MI and Chicago, IL have been postponed to May 8-9th.

WWE NXT Superstars including Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Mia Yim were all scheduled for meet-and-greets before and during the shows. The promotion will be issuing a full press release on Friday.

