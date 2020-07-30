Ex WWE Star Makes Her AEW Dynamite Debut; Set To Join Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament

Former WWE Superstar Cameron made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite this week announcing she will be joining the upcoming tag team tournament.

Cameron, who is now going by Ariane, appeared in a backstage segment where it was revealed she will be teaming up with Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament.

The rules for the tournament were also announced:

* The tournament is a random draw

* All competitors must draw a color

* Matching colors will become a team

* Selections are final and cannot be appealed

The tournament kickstarts this Monday on AEW’s YouTube channel with both Brandi Rhodes and Allie also confirmed for the tournament, although it’s unclear if they will be a team.

Cameron is best remembered for her work teaming with Naomi as the Funkadactyls as well as her work on Total Divas. Cameron hasn’t had a wrestling match since leaving WWE.