Excalibur Discusses Why He Still Uses A Mask & JR Not Being A Fan Of It Originally

AEW commentator, Excalibur recently appeared on AEW’s Unrestricted show where he discussed why it is he wears a mask and why he continues to do so to this day.

“Yeah, I mean Excalibur is the only thing I’ve ever been in professional wrestling, even though it was on a very very low level. To this day, people still don’t understand why I wear the mask,” Excalibur said. “It’s the only is the only persona I’ve ever done in professional wrestling, and for me, there is kind of that separation. When I put on the mask, this is wrestling. When I take off the mask this is everything else in my life.”

He also spoke about how Jim Ross was very skeptical about him first, particularly because of the mask as he didn’t understand why he was wearing it and thought Excalibur was getting himself over.

“At first, he was very skeptical. He saw me in the mask, and he said, ‘what the hell is this? Why are you doing this? You know the announcers job is to put over the product in the ring and not themselves?’ And I said, ‘JR, I know, and I hope that I can earn your trust. I hope you could see the job that I do is all about promoting the in-ring product,’ and he said, ‘well, we’ll see.’ So we called a few hours of matches that were on tape. Initially, he said, ‘I’m going to do lead play-by-play. Excalibur, you do analysis. Marvez, you do, color like statistics,’ and he said, ‘OK.’ Then slowly, after we’d done a couple matches, things started shifting to me going into the more play-by-play role, JR doing some color and Marvez doing the analysis or statistics. Depending on the type of match, we would kind of shift rolls back and forth, and I think that’s ultimately the the formula that we’ve adopted for AEW is that on certain types of matches that are more traditional style pro wrestling, JR takes the lead, and on matches that are more fast-paced, I guess 2010’s or in this case, 2020’s professional wrestling style, I’ll take the lead on that,” Excalibur said on AEW’s commentary style. “It’s not something that, Tony, you can attest to this, that we’ve ever discussed. It’s just something that that’s kind of happened organically.”

