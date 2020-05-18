Excalibur Reveals He Created The Name Of PAC’s Finisher

AEW commentator, Excalibur was a recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards where he spoke about his detailed knowledge of wrestling moves.

Excalibur spoke about how most moves are well-known and have been named previously, but added that there can be different variations of the same move.

“Not unless somebody specifically asked me what should I call this. Everything, not everything but I’d say 99 percent of the things that I call have been called that somewhere else either by the guy that came up with it, like Kenny Omega’s finisher, the One Winged Angel,” Excalibur explained. “That’s the move that he named, but Tope Suicida, that is the Spanish translation of suicide dive. Then there’s Tope Con Giro, which is mistranslated to Japanese to Tope Con Hilo because Japanese people sometimes will transpose L’s and R’s, but Tope Con Giro is a dive with a flip or with a rotation or a gyro. So a lot of it is just my wrestling Spanish is much more proficient than my day-to-day conversational Spanish.”

He then went on to reveal that he was actually asked to name PAC’s finisher just 30 seconds prior to the move first being hit, which is where the Brutalizer came from.