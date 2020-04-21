EXCLUSIVE: Joe Alonzo Talks Tonight’s AEW DARK Match, Wrestling Cody Rhodes In Front Of No Fans, More

Tonight, 23-year-old Joe Alonzo is a featured guest on All Elite Wrestling’s weekly YouTube series AEW DARK, wrestling the biggest match of his career to date against Cody Rhodes.

Joe has been working his way up the midwest independent scene for the last five years, and as a Chicagoan we’ve crossed paths and had the chance to speak backstage at shows multiple times. In fact, I’m fairly certain the last time I saw him, he managed to sneak into an interview our team was conducting with Sammy Guevara!

I had the opportunity to speak with Joe about the match, what it was like sharing the ring with the “American Nightmare”, and how he felt heading into such an important opportunity under such unique, and potentially uncomfortable circumstances.

The following is the complete transcript of my phone call interview with Joe Alonzo.

What was your reaction when you got the call to wrestle on AEW DARK?

“The first time was when I wrestled Jake Hager on DARK. I thought it was a joke, because Sammy [Guevara] was the one who let me know. I did not believe it at first. I thought it was all a prank, and then I actually talked to QT [Marshall]. Pretty much the rest is history. I was like, ‘Oh this is real. I’m actually going down to wrestle for AEW.'”

When did you find out you were going to wrestle Cody Rhodes, and what went through your mind?

“Originally I was told I was going to wrestle Sammy. I thought that would be cool, and then when I got to the hotel they said it was either going to be Kip Sabian or Darby Allin. I was like, ‘Okay cool, that will be different!’ I don’t care which one it is – I’ll take any of them! And then I was in this little conference area, and QT saw me and was like, ‘Actually you’re most likely going to wrestle Cody.’ I’m thinking, ‘oh s**t!’ I tried to keep it professional, and I was just trying to act like it’s whatever.”

So professional on the outside, but inside it was one of those, ‘oh god, what do I do with my hands?’ kind of moments?

“It was very intimidating. Especially because there was no crowd. It was just me, Cody, Brandi was out there, the referee, and a couple camera guys. Other than that, it’s just us in that moment. I went out first, and I remember thinking to myself that I never let anything register, or anything soak in. In the back of my head I was thinking, I don’t know how long it’s going to be until I wrestle again, given everything going on today.” “When Cody was coming out, I remember just sitting in the corner on the bottom turnbuckle thinking, ‘who would have thought this dumbass kid found a way to wrestle Cody Rhodes’. It was unreal. I was zoned out, looking at the people not in the seats, the cameras, the stage and everything. Once it was just us in the ring it was time to go. I had no time to be nervous at that point.”

You mentioned there not being anyone in the seats. Obviously you knew that going in, but did that psych you out at all trying to prepare for this match?

“That probably got to me the most. I’ve wrestled in front of indie crowds that have 10 or 15 people, and those matches you really get in your head. It’s so quiet, no one is making noise, and it’s just so weird. You’re more focused on what you’re doing that what the crowd is thinking, and it really gets to you mentally.” “So many things are going through my mind. I’m in the ring with Cody, this is a big opportunity, there’s a camera guy and if I mess up anything it’s right there – everyone is going to see it. And everything hurts a hell of a lot more. When there’s a crowd you’re not thinking about any type of pain that’s going through your body. This time, you take that bump and it sucks. It feels like the first day of training.”

Now that it’s actually out there and people have seen the match, how do you think it went?

“I haven’t watched it back. I felt everything was okay. I am surprised on how much I got on Cody. Everyone sort of thought it was going to be a quick jobber match with another enhancement talent, and I don’t think that’s what this was. I got to show that I can go with Cody, and that I belong.”

The current circumstances being what they are, AEW has been able to give a lot of opportunities to more ‘unknown’ indie talent that fans may or may not have been familiar with before appearing on DARK. Is there anyone else that you think has been able to capitalize on the opportunity?

“Suge D got to capitalize off everything that happened with Chris Jericho, and now everyone’s going to remember him. Good for him! The other one that stood out – and not just because he’s my trainer – was Robert ‘Ego’ Anthony. He finally got a big platform, which is well overdo. That man should have been champion of all the major promotions. He’s been everywhere. Rob stood out, and he looked like he belonged in that ring with Shawn Spears and SCU. Everything was natural, and I hope he continues to get more opportunities.” “Another that stood out to me was Vanilla Vance. He went up against Darby, and that dude just looks like a star. He looks like a pro-wrestler.”

Last question – dream AEW opponent?

“I can’t just pick one. Obviously Chris Jericho. Guys like Jericho, Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, Dean Malenko – back in their day there were the smallest guys, and I wanted to try to be like them. Jon Moxley of course. My best friend Sammy Guevara. Darby Allin. There’s so many. Everybody there I’m down to wrestle.”

Okay, actual last question. You are after all, Sammy Guevara’s best friend. Tell us an embarrassing Sammy story that he would absolutely not want you talking about…

“So Sammy cringes at a lot of things. He hates watching his old vlogs. Like he’ll watch vlogs from when he just started, and he’ll cringe at them. We were in a hotel with a few others, and he wasn’t paying attention so I went on YouTube on the TV and I started playing [a video]where he was giving some big motivation speech. He was like, ‘No! No! No!’ but couldn’t figure out how to turn the TV off without the remote. The whole speech played out the entire time. Everybody was laughing. Yeah, he cringes hard at his old vlogs.”

