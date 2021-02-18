Connect with us

AEW

Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, 3-Way Ladder Match, More Set For AEW Revolution

Published

3 hours ago

on

Three new matches have been made official for AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view on March 7.

After signing a contract to be his tag team partner, it was revealed on Dynamite that Hangman Page actually signed a contract to face Matt Hardy in a “Big Money” match. The bout will mark the first time they’ve faced off since ROH Final Battle 2013.


It was also announced that Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, and Penta El Zero M will compete in a “Face of the Revolution” three-way Ladder match. The winner will receive a future AEW TNT Championship match.

And before Dynamite went off the air, Kenny Omega announced that he will grant Jon Moxley another match for the AEW World Championship. However, Omega has named the stipulation: an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

Below is the updated Revolution lineup with six advertised matches.

AEW Revolution
Sunday, March 7, 2021

AEW World Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Street Fight
Darby Allin & Sting vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. winner of the Eliminator Tournament

AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero M

Big Money Match
Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Adam Page

Riho Advances In AEW Women’s Eliminator, Two US Matches Set To Air On YouTube

Published

4 hours ago

on

Feb 17, 2021

By

Riho made her long-awaited return to AEW Dynamite with a win over Serena Deeb on Wednesday. As a result, Riho will now advance in the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator to face Thunder Rosa in the US semi-finals.

AEW confirmed that the remaining US first-round matches, Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose and Anna Jay vs. Britt Baker, will air exclusively on YouTube this Monday, February 22.


All four first-round matches on the Japanese side of the bracket aired on YouTube this past Monday with Yuka Sakazaki, Emi Sakura, Ryo Mizunami, and Aja Kong advancing.

The winner of the women’s Eliminator is expected to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at Revolution on Sunday, March 7.

AEW

Changes Made To AEW Dynamite Tag Team Match, Updated Lineup For Tonight

Published

16 hours ago

on

Feb 17, 2021

By

Adam Page

AEW announced some changes to this week’s Dynamite lineup during Tuesday’s IMPACT Wrestling.

Matt Hardy and Hangman Page now will take on TH2, but the bout was originally scheduled to be an eight-man tag also including Private Party and Chaos Project.


Luther will now compete in a singles match against Orange Cassidy. There’s no word yet on why the changes were made.

Below is the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

  • Sting calls out Team Taz
  • Luther vs. Orange Cassidy
  • Matt Hardy & Hangman Page vs. TH2
  • FTR vs. Mike & Matt Sydal
  • Eliminator Tournament: Serena Deeb vs. Riho
  • Santana & Ortiz vs. The Young Bucks (c) for the AEW Tag Team Championship
  • Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix & Lance Archer

AEW

2/16 AEW DARK Video: Jon Moxley In Action, Kingston, Hobbs, Bear Country & More

Published

1 day ago

on

Feb 16, 2021

By

AEW DARK

This week’s match card:

  • Baron Black & John Skyler vs. Jurassic Express
  • Butcher & The Blade vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott
  • Bear Country vs. Chaos Project
  • Jon Cruz vs. Jon Moxley
  • Brandon Cutler vs. Misterioso
  • Fuego Del Sol vs. Nick Comoroto
  • Eric James & VSK vs. Alex Reynolds & John SIlver
  • KC Navarro vs. Ricky Starks
  • Vertvixen vs. Tay Conti
  • Aaron Solow vs. Eddie Kingston
  • RYZIN vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
  • Renee Michelle vs. Shanna

