Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, 3-Way Ladder Match, More Set For AEW Revolution

Three new matches have been made official for AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view on March 7.

After signing a contract to be his tag team partner, it was revealed on Dynamite that Hangman Page actually signed a contract to face Matt Hardy in a “Big Money” match. The bout will mark the first time they’ve faced off since ROH Final Battle 2013.

It was also announced that Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, and Penta El Zero M will compete in a “Face of the Revolution” three-way Ladder match. The winner will receive a future AEW TNT Championship match.

And before Dynamite went off the air, Kenny Omega announced that he will grant Jon Moxley another match for the AEW World Championship. However, Omega has named the stipulation: an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATHMATCH! pic.twitter.com/V3rMsCEPMs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 18, 2021

Below is the updated Revolution lineup with six advertised matches.

AEW Revolution

Sunday, March 7, 2021

AEW World Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Street Fight

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. winner of the Eliminator Tournament

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero M

Big Money Match

Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Adam Page