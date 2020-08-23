Fall & Pray: The Age Of Karrion Kross Begins At NXT Takeover: XXX

Blink and you’ll miss it – Keith Lee’s supposedly “limitless” reign as NXT Champion came to a screeching halt on Saturday at NXT Takeover: XXX.

The big man fell to the unholy harbinger of doom known as Karrion Kross after a grueling 21-minute battle, ending Lee’s time as champion after only 45 days with the belt around his waist.

Kross signed with WWE in February of this year with video packages hyping his arrival beginning to air shortly after. He finally debuted on the April 8 episode of NXT television, and went on to defeat Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: In Your House in just six minutes.

Formerly known as Killer Kross, the 35-year-old juggernaut has worked previously for Lucha Underground, IMPACT Wrestling and AAA in Mexico alongside his real-life partner, Scarlett Bordeaux.

This is his first major championship win.