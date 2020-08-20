Fans Returning To AEW Dynamite Next Week, Tickets On-Sale This Friday

For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets will be sold to the general public for next week’s live, special Thursday night edition of AEW Dynamite on August 27.

The show will once again take place at the outdoor Daily’s Place arena in Jacksonville, FL. According to a seating chart released by the promotion, tickets will be made available for the 200-level and upper concourse areas only. This means no 100-level or ringside tickets will be sold.

Fans can purchase tickets for socially distanced “pods” of 2, 3, 4 and 6 starting at $30 plus fees. The on-sale begins this Friday, August 21 through AEWTIX.com and Ticketmaster.com.

In order to keep attendees safe, AEW will only be selling tickets up to 10% of the venue’s maximum capacity. There are plans to move to 15% in the near future if things go smoothly and “safety protocols are followed meticulously”, according to an official press release.

All fans in attendance must wear masks and remain social distanced from others not in their “pod”. Temperate checks will be administered on-site. To ensure a no-contact experience tickets will only be available digitally and not at the box office, and cash will not be accepted for transactions at the venue.