‘Fast & Furious 9’ Release Pushed Back To April 2021 Due To Coronavirus

Universal Pictures has announced that the latest entry into the Fast & Furious franchise, F9, has been pushed back nearly a year in response to the growing concern of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

We are just two months away from the highly anticipated film’s original release date, but fans of the series will now have to wait until April 2021 to see Vin Diesel and John Cena mix it up on the big screen. Here is the official statement from the Fast family: