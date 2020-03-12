‘Fast & Furious 9’ Release Pushed Back To April 2021 Due To Coronavirus

Universal Pictures has announced that the latest entry into the Fast & Furious franchise, F9, has been pushed back nearly a year in response to the growing concern of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
We are just two months away from the highly anticipated film’s original release date, but fans of the series will now have to wait until April 2021 to see Vin Diesel and John Cena mix it up on the big screen. Here is the official statement from the Fast family:
To our family of Fast fans everywhere,
We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.
We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North American opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.
Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring. Much love, Your Fast Family.