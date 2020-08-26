Fatal 4-Way KOPW 2020 Finals Set For NJPW Summer Struggle Finale At Jingu Stadium, Updated Match Card

With the Fatal 4-Way finals for the KOPW 2020 title now officially set, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has released the updated match card for their upcoming Summer Struggle finale at Meiji Jingu Baseball Stadium on Saturday, August 29.

The show will be loaded with championship matches, including the crowning of the bizarre new KOPW 2020 concept which will see four competitors collide, each who have each battled in unique stipulation matches to reach the finals.

Tetsuya Naito will also get his rematch with former ally and Bullet Club turncoat EVIL for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships, plus Suzuki-Gun defends the heavyweight tag titles, and a can’t-miss brawl between two of the hardest hitters the business has ever seen.

Match card:

Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

KOPW 2020 Finals: Kazuchika Okada vs. Toru Yano vs. SANADA vs. El Desperado

Kazuchika Okada vs. Toru Yano vs. SANADA vs. El Desperado NEVER Openweight Title: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori

Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori IWGP Tag Team Title: Taichi (c) & Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi

Taichi (c) & Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi IWGP Double Title: EVIL (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

NJPW Summer Struggle will stream live on NJPW World on Saturday, August 29 in a massive open-air baseball stadium show, featuring the return of live English commentary.